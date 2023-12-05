DG Matrix and Natron Energy Announce Strategic Partnership for EV Fast Charger Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DG Matrix, Inc., the global leader in high-power, high-efficiency multi-port electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and Natron Energy, Inc., the global leader in manufacturing sodium-ion batteries, today announced a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate market deployment of EV fast charging infrastructure.

The DG Matrix multi-port EV charger, designed to integrate seamlessly with diverse power sources, will incorporate Natron’s Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries for enhanced capabilities in battery safety, performance and sustainability.

The partnership represents a comprehensive solution for sustainable EV charging. By partnering with Natron, DG Matrix ensures that its EV fast charger deployments use advanced sodium-ion battery chemistry with high peak-power capacity, fast charge and discharge capabilities and enhanced cycle life. Natron has the only UL-listed sodium-ion battery in production on the market, making it one of the safest battery technologies available, enhancing global ease of deployment.

This multi-year agreement creates the framework for DG Matrix and Natron to push the EV fast charger market from hundreds of MWhs in 2024 to several GWhs of installations by 2027 and sets a new standard in efficiency, sustainability and deployment speed, while prioritizing safety and reliability.

“The DG Matrix multi-port EV fast charger using Natron BluePack™ sodium-ion batteries is not only sustainable, but also highly cost effective,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “Its industry-leading efficiency, power density, speed and ease of deployment offer the best overall total cost of ownership. Companies that use our platform can accelerate EV charger deployment, improve vehicle turnaround, reduce grid connection charges and take advantage of important tax credits provided by federal legislation. We look forward to collaborating with Natron as they continue to roll out their advanced chemistry sodium-ion batteries.”

“Natron is pleased to partner with DG Matrix,” said Jack Pouchet, VP of Sales and marketing for Natron Energy. “This relationship is the natural pairing of the two highest-power, highest-efficiency technologies creating a best performance value proposition for the industry. We look forward to working closely with the DG Matrix team as they roll out EV fast charger systems across the country and around the globe.”

DG Matrix is accepting orders now for delivery in 2024. For more information, please visit www.dgmatrix.com.

About DG Matrix

DG Matrix is revolutionizing the power electronics industry with its ultra-compact, versatile, and highly reliable solutions designed to enable electrification everywhere. Offering dynamic integration of any energy source (AC or DC), up to 10-X reduction in product footprint and volume, industry-leading efficiency, and a modular design for enhanced reliability, DG Matrix is redefining the global electrification market. Their transformational multi-port architecture allows for universal applications, empowering users worldwide to power anything using any energy source. Backed by a team of experienced executives with deep industry expertise, DG Matrix is actively engaging with partners and customers who share their vision of a decarbonized world, deploying solutions for clean, secure, and reliable power globally. Learn more at www.dgmatrix.com.

About Natron Energy

Natron Energy manufactures sodium-ion battery products based on a unique Prussian blue electrode chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and system hybridization. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with batteries that offer higher power density, faster recharge, and a significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron’s safe, sustainable products are UL 1973 listed, cannot be induced to thermal runaway, and do not use conflict minerals. Learn more about Natron and its sodium-ion technology at Natron.energy.