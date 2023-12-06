Sopra Steria Wins £369m Deal to Transform Services on Behalf of NS&I

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), the purpose-led digital transformation provider, has been awarded two major contracts, with a combined value of £369m, by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), the UK’s government-owned savings bank best known for Premium Bonds.

Sopra Steria will manage tens of millions of customer contacts each year, and a savings book of more than £220bn, helping millions of savers across the country.

The transformation specialist will manage NS&I’s frontline contact centre to assist customers with digital self-service interactions. Within this, the organisation will provide improved options for those in vulnerable or digitally excluded situations to ensure all customers have appropriate and inclusive access to NS&I services.

Service transition, which begins in spring 2024, will see Sopra Steria responsible for helping deliver vital government schemes through NS&I’s Business-to-Business operation, including Childcare Services, Help to Buy ISAs, Help to Save, the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, and the Court Funds Office.

John Neilson, CEO Sopra Steria UK, said:

“These contract wins solidify our position in the financial services market in the UK and reflect our significant investment in the sector. We’re ideally placed to create an exceptional customer experience for NS&I’s savers, having delivered many similar contracts, at scale, in both the private and public sectors.

“Our skilled and experienced teams have worked hard to create a solution that ensures inclusivity and accessibility for all NS&I’s customers. We’re looking forward to delivering the transformational change NS&I needs.”

Matthew Smith, NS&I Chief Operating Officer, said:

“We’ve played a role in our savers’ lives for over 160 years and in that time we’ve evolved as customer expectations have changed and the industry has modernised. So I am delighted that after a competitive process, the awarding of these packages is another important milestone in our journey to becoming the UK’s most trusted savings provider.

“Our transformation programme will significantly improve customers’ experience of NS&I providing more flexibility and choice while also improving our efficiency.”

Sopra Steria will also provide essential back-office services for NS&I, including managing the end-to-end internal banking service between NS&I and HM Treasury, HM Revenue and Customs, and the Ministry of Justice.

ENDS

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services, and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria Group (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website www.soprasteria.co.uk