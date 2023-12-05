Leslie Snavely Named to SIA’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leslie Snavely, President of CHG Healthcare, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing honorees. In its ninth year, this annual list recognizes women for exceptional contributions in the staffing industry.

Securing significant business opportunities. Boosting company revenue. Actively mentoring and sponsoring career growth of other women. These are just some of the triumphs of this year’s honorees. Not to mention these accomplishments were made during a time of major disruption and transformation.

“The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns and geopolitical issues,” said Ursula Williams, Chief Operating Officer for SIA. “Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.”

2023 honorees include chief executive officers, sales leaders, and industry spokespeople. The Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is sponsored this year by Bullhorn Inc., a global provider of cloud-based software powering recruitment efforts.

“I’m so honored to be included on this list of incredible women who are true innovators,” Snavely said. “I am so inspired by the way they are transforming our industry to better meet the needs of our customers. We work in a challenging sector, but staffing plays such an important role in the ongoing success of our economy. The women on this list assure that we can meet that demand, but are also mentoring the next generation and assuring our staffing needs are met in the future.”

“Congratulations to the honorees on this year’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. We really enjoy sponsoring this award and celebrating this incredibly impressive group of leaders,” said Art Papas, Chief Executive Officer of Bullhorn. “Each year, these leaders have brought their businesses to new heights, even in the face of a challenging economic environment. Their innovative thinking, contributions and mentorship help propel the entire staffing industry forward and provide inspiration to the next generation of staffing leaders.”

This year’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list debuted today with profiles highlighting each honoree now available online at si100women.staffingindustry.com. The Americas 100 honorees are also featured in the November/December edition of Staffing Industry Review magazine. All honorees will be recognized during SIA’s Executive Forum North America taking place March 25–28, 2024, at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

About CHG Healthcare

Since founding the locum tenens industry in 1979, CHG Healthcare has been powerfully serving the healthcare workforce to make a difference in human lives. Through our trusted brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Global Medical Staffing, Locumsmart, and Modio — we provide temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals, and nurses to healthcare facilities across America (and even in international destinations). Thanks to dynamic partnerships, we’re helping clients build a more sustainable healthcare workforce. Our unique culture of caring and purpose benefits the lives of our people, while also extending to the communities where we live. Learn more at chghealthcare.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor.

SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A division of the Crain Communications Inc. international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.