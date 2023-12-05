Barona Resort & Casino Leads with the Launch of Konami Gaming’s Newest Big-Screen Slot

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barona Resort & Casino and Konami Gaming, Inc. announced the arrival of a new big-screen slot machine to the floor of the award-winning Southern California casino. Players at Barona are the first players outside Las Vegas to enjoy Konami’s large-format machine made of three stacked 43-inch screens in 4K Ultra High-Definition (UHD), called DIMENSION 43x3™. This install features the player favorite Stuffed Coins™ slot series, ranked in the industry’s Top 25 Indexing NEW Games - Core, Video Reel for nine consecutive months according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming and Fantini Research1. The slot’s oversized displays and extra-large frame give casino players even more excitement with hit popular games.

“This premiere is a fantastic slot showcase catching attention from across the casino and delighting our players with the Stuffed Coins linked progressive series,” said Kevin Ward, vice president of slot operations at Barona Resort & Casino. “As a casino that has long focused on VIP Players and hospitality, Barona is pleased to welcome players with a variety of the latest slot releases, such as this landmark launch of Konami’s new large-format machine.”

Konami first revealed the new DIMENSION 43x3 machine to the industry during the 2023 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas. Within a month, the machine was live at Barona for its players to be among the first in the world to play. Three games are installed on the 2,200-unit casino floor in a pod configuration, with bench seats to generously accommodate players and pairs.

“We’re very happy for the opportunity to partner with Barona on this important premiere for the industry and memorable opportunity for players,” said Gerard Crosby, senior vice president & chief games product officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “The machine’s big entertainment value and massive library of 80+ available games will give enjoyment to players for years to come.”

