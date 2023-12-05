JUST Capital to Launch National Campaign in Q1 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2024, JUST Capital is set to kick off its first-ever nationwide marketing campaign, which will spotlight the significant leadership, progress, and achievements of forward-thinking corporations in addressing some of the country’s most pressing societal challenges.

Martin Whittaker, JUST Capital CEO, said, “We want to create a race to the top for corporate America in creating value for all their stakeholders. We are thrilled to magnify our work, and more importantly, the companies we track, many of whom are doing amazing things to build a better future for people and planet.”

As part of this initiative, JUST Capital has selected Empower Media, the largest woman-owned media agency in America, to serve as both their brand creative and media agency for the campaign.

“We chose Empower Media for their robust strategic expertise, creativity and best in class media planning and buying capabilities, and as importantly our shared values,” said Whittaker. “We recognized their unique ability to work in powerful new ways with our many JUST Capital companies to lift up leadership and spark a wider movement for business as a force for good.”

About JUST Capital:

Founded by Wall Street luminary Paul Tudor Jones, philanthropist and humanitarian Ray Chambers, Thrive Global founder and author Arianna Huffington, and a group of distinguished leaders, JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to showing that just business – as defined by the priorities of the public – is better business.