Q2 and Array Expand Partnership to Deliver Financial Wellness Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Array has extended its integration partnership to a Strategic Alliance partner where Q2 will resell the financial wellness solution – My Credit Manager – directly to banks and credit unions.

The Q2 and Array partnership started when Array became a Q2 Innovation Studio Accelerator Partner. Today, Array’s My Credit Manager is pre-integrated into Q2’s digital banking platform, allowing financial institutions to quickly add the Array solution to their dashboards and put powerful financial wellness tools at the fingertips of their account holders. The expanded relationship invites financial institutions to contract directly with Q2 when purchasing Array’s My Credit Manager and provides additional optionality for banks and credit unions.

Q2’s VP of Business Development Roger Amador said, “Our partnership with Array further empowers banks and credit unions to support their account holders’ financial wellness journey while increasing engagement and driving revenue. Today’s announcement continues to underscore the relevance of Q2’s rich partnership ecosystem as an incubator for valuable embedded fintech partnership opportunities. We look forward to working more closely with Array and we remain committed to leveraging innovation to enable consumers to make wise financial decisions.”

Array’s My Credit Manager offers a range of features, including the ability to view credit scores, track credit history, access full credit reports, review credit score factors, receive alerts on profile changes and simulate the impact of potential actions. Array is aligned with both Experian and Equifax, reducing barriers for financial institutions.

Array’s Head of Financial Institutions Mario DeLecce said, “The timing could not be better to put more power and control into the hands of account holders. In the current economic environment, consumers need to understand their credit ratings and borrowing expectations now more than ever. We are thrilled to be taking this important step with Q2 and look forward to empowering more financial institutions and their customers in the journey to financial wellness.”

ABOUT Q2 HOLDINGS

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Array

Array fuels financial progress for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of private-label fintech solutions that can be easily embedded. Array drives engagement and revenue for our clients by helping them stand out in a crowded market and forge deeper relationships with their customers. More than a suite of products, we’re building a platform to help consumers own their financial future.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more, visit array.com.