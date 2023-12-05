Options and Systemathics Empower Trading Firms with Next Generation Market Data Solution

Options today announced a new partnership with Systemathics, a leading solutions provider in the asset management and the algorithmic trading industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider today announced a new partnership with Systemathics, a leading solutions provider in the asset management and the algorithmic trading industry.

The partnership is set to provide customers with historical and real-time normalized tick data alongside Systemathics’ unique, proprietary back-testing suite and automation capabilities. Options’ pre-deployed technology stack consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalized and historical tick data to clients worldwide, providing comprehensive access to multi-asset class market data.

The announcement follows Options’ full integration with Activ Financial and subsequent amalgamation of global market data sources, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparts in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, “At Options, our commitment to offering best-in-class resiliency and security, combined with a comprehensive, multi-asset class data solution, sets the stage for a new era of innovation across the capital markets. We're excited to continue this precedent by leveraging Systemathics' vast proprietary execution and automation capabilities, a milestone which not only evolves, but revolutionizes the way trading firms access and utilize market data.”

David Denis, CTO at Systemathics, said, “Systemathics is thrilled to partner with Options and integrate our innovative solutions to their ecosystem, bringing state-of-the-art algorithmic trading and market data processing. Systemathics’ robust and automated tools will help customers to capture, normalize, store and analyze massive data sets, allowing best in class data science, back-testing and stress-testing. From signal generation to optimizing order execution, our celebrated code invariance and normalized events model allow us to take full control of the lifecycle of automated investment strategies. Backed by Options’ top notch infrastructure and market data, this is a powerful combination.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting announcements for Options, including the firm’s fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner status, its milestone of 30 years’ serving the global capital markets and its new five-year global investment in Pure Storage.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com)

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About Systemathics (www.systemathics.com) and (ganymede.cloud)

Systemathics is a French fintech founded in 2008 developing its innovative products with the highest quality standards 100% in France. Our main mission is to provide global investors with a complete end-to-end solution to systematize alpha generation in a robust way. From data pre and post trade analysis, back-testing, risk assessment and signal generation to day-to-day execution in production.