NFL Players Association names UBS an Institutional Financial Advisor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS today announced that it has been named an Institutional Financial Advisor of the NFL Players Association (“NFLPA”), the official union of professional football players in the National Football League. With this program, select UBS Financial Advisors, in coordination with the firm’s Athletes and Entertainers group, will provide holistic financial advice and guidance to current and retired NFL players to help them build their financial futures and create lasting legacies.

“Having UBS join the NFLPA’s institutional financial advisor program is a huge win for our union’s player members,” said Dana Shuler, senior director of the NFLPA’s Player Affairs department. “Through its Athletes and Entertainers segment, UBS has a proven track record of helping high-profile clients successfully navigate their unique financial landscape.”

“We are thrilled the NFL Players Association has selected UBS to work with their members,” said Jason Chandler, Head Global Wealth Management Americas at UBS. “This program helps us continue to build on the work we do supporting current and former football players, providing the financial guidance they need to tackle the unique challenges of life in the NFL and planning for their future.”

“As a former member of the NFLPA, I’ve seen what happens when players make questionable financial decisions or listen to poor advice,” said Wale Ogunleye, Head of the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Client Segment. “We’re focused on making sure our clients have access to the advice and guidance they need to help them protect and grow their wealth and prepare for life off the field.”

UBS Financial Advisors bring a planning orientation and extensive experience to helping professional athletes and their families deal with issues such as sudden wealth, complex contracts, family financial dynamics, and much more.

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season. Learn more at www.nflpa.com.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Learn more at www.ubs.com.