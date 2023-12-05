nference and Emory Healthcare Collaborate, Adding Another Top-Ranked Medical Center to Federated Data Network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nference, a science-first software company transforming healthcare data for research and discovery, and Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia, today announced an agreement to expand access to diverse, aggregated, de-identified data with the goal of accelerating groundbreaking research, disease diagnoses, and new treatments. This collaboration aligns with a shared mission to advance knowledge, promote innovation, and improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

“As we continue to advance deep collaborations with the world's best academic medical centers, our multimodal AI platform will enable the discovery of life-saving medicines, advance the development of next-generation diagnostics and interventions, and transform clinical practice at an unprecedented scale,” said Murali Aravamudan, co-founder and CEO of nference.

Emory Healthcare is comprised of 11 hospitals, the Emory Clinic, and more than 250 provider locations. As a national leader in oncology, geriatrics, neurology/neurosurgery, obstetrics/gynecology, and urology, Emory’s collaboration with nference will support research in these therapeutic areas and expand the nference federated data network with diverse, multimodal (clinical & imaging) data for real-world evidence research and AI model development. Emory Healthcare will leverage nference’s state-of-the-art capabilities to securely de-identify health information and provide Emory Healthcare with valuable insights about diseases, treatments, and outcomes for patients.

“At Emory Healthcare, we are committed to research excellence and recognize the significance of real-world evidence for addressing unmet needs in patient populations,” said Joe Depa, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Emory Healthcare and Emory University. “This collaboration with nference allows us to join a federated data network of leading institutions that will enable ground-breaking research. Together, we can work to improve lives and provide hope, tackling some of the most critical healthcare challenges of our time while delivering comprehensive, data-driven insights.”

nference’s nSights platform, which launched September 2022, enables research via the federated data network to provide customers with access to insights from a curated, de-identified dataset available across all therapeutic areas, including cardiology, oncology, metabolic diseases, immunology, and infectious diseases. The platform allows scientists and clinicians to transform discovery and accelerate development by building highly specific cohorts for large-scale research while preserving patient privacy. De-identified data remains behind firewalls at the source and is only accessible on nSights, maintaining data security and confidentiality.

About nference

Through its powerful technology platform and software, nference is transforming healthcare by making biomedical knowledge computable. Its partnership with major academic medical centers empowers nference to synthesize decades of institutional knowledge, producing real-world evidence (RWE) in real time by converting large amounts of de-identified data into deep insights to advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. Its proprietary AI-enabled software platform, nSights, harnesses the power of federated learning to accelerate life sciences research, development, and clinical care in significant ways, including biomarker discovery and validation, RWE generation leveraging real-world data, early disease detection, public health policy generation and validation, and more. nference is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit us at www.nference.com.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,450 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network. For more, visit Emory Healthcare.