hey freya Completes Angel Round to Expand Access to Better Care for Women

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--hey freya, a women’s wellness brand radically shifting how women show up in the world and care for themselves, announced the close of its $500,000 Angel round of funding. The round was led by investors, individuals and family offices who align with hey freya’s mission, including Goddess Fun+d.

hey freya is on a mission to reimagine women’s wellness. Their adaptogenic supplements and multi-vitamin products are doctor-formulated to target symptoms caused by stress and burnout in women.

“hey freya’s mission and team aligns so well with our own experiences and purpose," said Vanessa Loder, co-founder of Goddess Fun+d. “We’re thrilled to support the revolutionary progress they’re making in women’s health to take the burden off of women by offering accessible, evidence-backed, health and wellness solutions.”

This funding marks an exciting chapter in hey freya’s journey. The company will leverage this capital to officially launch their naturopathic product line, including their new antioxidant-packed hydration mix, Quench, and anti-anxiety supplement, Calm, commence clinical trials and support ongoing machine learning research with their partner, Northeastern University, on cortisol, a key stress hormone, and women’s health.

“This raise has underscored that even against the backdrop of the current market, there is an incredible appetite for a new solution created by women, for women,” said Helkin Berg, co-founder and CEO of hey freya. “We’re honored to be trusted with this undertaking and these funds will help us get to the next phase of our mission.”

About hey freya

Founded in 2022 by Helkin Berg, Cecilia Tse and Thara Vayali, hey freya is the only end-to-end solution helping relieve women's top health concerns through at-home lab testing, naturopathic care, and personalized wellness products formulated by women physicians, specifically for women’s needs. All hey freya products are 100% plant-based and include powerful multivitamins with added stress and anxiety support, daily adaptogenic supplements to reduce feelings of overwhelm, and sleep support without the addition of hormones like melatonin. To learn more about how hey freya is making it easier to address women’s health and wellness symptoms, visit https://www.heyfreya.co/.