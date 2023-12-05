BETA Healthcare Group Signs Alliance Agreement with Cal/OSHA

ALAMO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BETA Healthcare Group (BETA) announces that it has entered into an Alliance Agreement with Cal/OSHA in which the two organizations will partner in training opportunities and the creation of safety materials that will advance employee and workplace safety in California. A formal signing ceremony was held on October 17, 2023, at the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) offices in Sacramento, with Jeff Killip, Chief, Division of Occupational Health, DIR, Corey Grove, BETA CEO, Heather Gocke, Vice President of Risk Management and Safety at BETA, and members of the collaborative team from Cal/OSHA and the risk management and employee safety team at BETA in attendance. BETA is one of only a handful of organizations selected to participate in the Alliance Program, whose participants support Cal/OSHA’s strategic goals and are committed to worker safety and health.

The partnership is an opportunity to combine the knowledge and know-how of both BETA and Cal/OSHA in a way that leverages their deep expertise in healthcare, insurance and governmental sectors toward the common goal of improving workplace safety. By putting our approaches and perspectives together, we will not only enhance employer and employee understanding of the respective safety standards and responsibilities, but also enhance their access to jointly created information, tools and resources to guide proactive efforts toward protecting the safety and wellbeing of employees and ensuring safe workplace conditions.

Tim Beringer, Senior Director, Risk Management and Employee Safety, leads the efforts on the BETA side and focus for the collaboration will include training and education in these areas:

Establishing an effective Injury and Illness Prevention Plan (IIPP)

Workplace Violence Prevention

Ergonomics

Slip, Trip, and Fall Prevention

Heat Illness Prevention

“ Working alongside Cal/OSHA to increase access to effective workplace safety tools and resources is a win-win,” said Corey Grove, CEO of BETA Healthcare Group. “ We look forward to lending our expertise and gaining valuable insights from Cal/OSHA that will benefit not only our members, but healthcare employers and employees across California.”

“ The Alliance Agreement establishes a collaborative partnership between Cal/OSHA and BETA to prevent workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities in the healthcare workplace,” said Cal/OSHA Chief, Jeff Killip. “ Over the next two years, we are excited to work collaboratively with BETA, a major insurer of healthcare facilities, to not only raise awareness of workplace safety and health hazards with their 70,000 covered healthcare workers in California, but also proactively reach healthcare employers and employees across the state.”

BETA Healthcare Group

BETA Healthcare Group (BETA) is a leading provider of hospital professional liability in California and provides coverage for more than 600 hospitals and healthcare facility locations. In addition, BETA provides workers’ compensation coverage for over 70,000 healthcare workers in California. BETA also has a long-established and growing commitment to physicians, providing medical professional liability coverage to over 7,600 physicians and more than 50 medical groups. Rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, BETA has earned a reputation for financial strength, rate stability, quality service and breadth of coverage that is unparalleled in the industry. For more information, please visit www.betahg.com.