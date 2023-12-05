Gannett Joins LOT Network to Protect Digital Asset Products from Patent Litigation

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced joining LOT Network, the largest patent licensing platform and non-profit community of global companies working to protect its members against litigation brought on by patent assertion entities (PAEs). The LOT Network community is committed to safeguarding members against frivolous PAE litigation.

Members of the LOT Network agree that if, and only if, a member’s patent asset falls into the hands of a PAE, other members are granted a license to that patent – rendering them immune to a PAE lawsuit using that same patent. LOT Network members include global industry leaders and innovative up-and-coming startups committed to long-term protection against PAE litigation.

“Protecting our brand against PAE lawsuits is crucial to keeping our resources focused solely on innovation and driving revenue,” said Polly Sack, Gannett Chief Legal Counsel. “Gannett is joining a network of members that believe the patent process is integral to the ongoing protection of a company and is essential for future growth and development.”

Gannett’s membership in LOT will reduce litigation risk and costly patent-troll lawsuits, allowing the company to focus on developing innovations that further strengthen its position as a digitally-focused media industry and marketing solutions leader.

“We’re thrilled that Gannett joins our more than four thousand members in protecting innovation,” said Ken Seddon, CEO LOT Network. “Their membership signals to the market not only their proactive approach to IP, but their commitment to protecting the media ecosystem.”

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 43 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LocaliQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT LOT NETWORK

LOT Network is an international community of the world’s leading high-tech companies committed to protecting its members from costly litigation from patent assertion entities (PAEs). LOT Network currently protects more than 3,500 members in 56 countries from litigation from over 4 million worldwide patents and counting. Members include market leaders such as IBM, Toyota, JP Morgan Chase, Canon, Google, Tesla, Disney, Cisco, Amazon, Microsoft, BP, Alibaba, and Dow, as well as innovative companies across all high-tech industries.