BDO USA Expands Microsoft Dynamic Capabilities with the Addition of Flintech Holdings and Dynamics Beyond

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO USA, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced a combination with Flintech Holdings, LLC and Dynamics Beyond, LLC. This expansion will strengthen the firm’s strategic partnership with Microsoft while advancing its Microsoft Dynamic 365 and managed service capabilities. Twenty-two Flintech and Dynamics Beyond full-time professionals will join BDO Digital, LLC, a subsidiary of BDO USA. The combination is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed on December 16.

“Flintech and Dynamics Beyond share our drive for creating a competitive digital advantage for clients,” said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. “Both firms are leaders in the implementation of Microsoft solutions and add important knowledge and capabilities to our digital practice. Their extensive industry relationships will also help accelerate our work, so we can help our clients accelerate their digital journeys and transformations.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Flintech is a Microsoft partner focused on the implementation of Microsoft business applications. Their professionals deliver industry solutions and cloud enablement for companies in retail, wholesale distribution, consumer goods and manufacturing. With a dedicated and experienced team leveraging a comprehensive, repeatable methodology, Flintech’s implementation approach garners client praise and industry accolades.

"Our award-winning Microsoft partnership helps clients identify and implement Microsoft technology to best fit their organization. That tailored approach is an ideal match with BDO’s service philosophy, where teams are focused on delivering solutions that are appropriately scaled and empower their clients,” said Tom Patterson, President of Flintech. “We’re excited for the future and are confident that BDO Digital’s resources and broad footprint will amplify our work.”

Dynamics Beyond helps commerce and supply chain companies complete business transformations to the Cloud and offers solutions that improve business operating efficiencies. With capabilities across the Microsoft suite - and a focus on Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure - clients value their approach of increasing user adoption while being mindful of risk.

"By building trusted relationships, we help optimize our clients’ Microsoft Dynamics investments to enable greater long-term adoption and success,” said Jason Greene, founder of Dynamics Beyond. “We are incredibly proud of the client relationships we’ve fostered over the years, and we are excited to see how we can continue to help them thrive through the resources available at BDO.”

About BDO Digital

A subsidiary of BDO USA, P.C., BDO Digital, LLC, provides a holistic portfolio of technology and transformation services and solutions, tailored by industry and designed for the middle market. The collaborative, cross-disciplinary team is comprised of more than 400 professionals, including digital strategists, systems integrators, data scientists, software developers, change management professionals and industry-specific advisors, who work together to solve clients’ immediate digital needs and unearth new opportunities to drive competitive advantage.

BDO Digital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BDO USA, P.C.

About BDO USA

At BDO, our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes for our people, our clients and our communities. Across the U.S., and in over 160 countries through our global organization, BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.