Elizabeth Buchanan Appointed President of North America Business at NIQ

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ, the global leader in consumer analytics and market intelligence, proudly announces the appointment of Elizabeth Buchanan as the new President of its North American business. Buchanan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in strategic leadership, business development, and fostering growth within the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry.

Buchanan steps into this pivotal role to lead NIQ’s North American operations, steering the company towards continued regional success and expansion. With an extensive background in driving business transformation and delivering exceptional results, Buchanan is poised to enhance NIQ’s market presence, strengthen partnerships, and drive innovation to new heights.

Buchanan most recently served as the Global Head of Customer Success and Platform Transformation at NielsenIQ, where she led transformative initiatives that elevated customer satisfaction and steered platform innovation. Her career at NielsenIQ spanned several key leadership roles, including Managing Director positions overseeing North American Customer Success and Global Platform Transformation, where she spearheaded strategic plans, resulting in remarkable business outcomes.

"I am thrilled to continue my journey with NIQ as the President of North America. NIQ's pioneering leadership in the CPG industry and its relentless pursuit of technological advancements solidify its position as an industry leader,” said Elizabeth Buchanan, incoming President of North America, NIQ. “I am eager to continue collaborating with our exceptional teams, leveraging our technological edge and market expertise to drive transformative strategies that will further fortify NIQ's leadership in the CPG and technology sectors."

Beyond her corporate contributions, Buchanan is active on several esteemed boards, including World Business Chicago, Chicago Humanities, and Cradles to Crayons. Her commitment to community development and philanthropy is evident through her roles as Chair of the Development Committee at Cradles to Crayons and her involvement in Leadership Greater Chicago as a Signature Fellow, Class of 2022.

In addition to welcoming Elizabeth Buchanan, NIQ bids farewell to Jeanne Danubio, who has been an instrumental figure in the company's journey. Jeanne’s illustrious tenure and invaluable contributions have played a significant role in shaping NIQ's success. Her dedication, expertise, and leadership have established NIQ as a prominent player in the CPG industry. As she embarks on a well-deserved retirement, NIQ expresses profound gratitude for her outstanding service and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

"Elizabeth Buchanan’s appointment as the President of our North American business signifies a pivotal moment for NIQ," stated Tracey Massey, COO of NIQ. "Her extraordinary leadership acumen and profound industry insight impeccably align with our steadfast dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Elizabeth brings exceptional skills and a visionary approach that will steer our company toward an even more vibrant future. We wholeheartedly congratulate Elizabeth on this well-deserved role, confident that her unwavering commitment will further elevate NIQ's success.”

“Furthermore, we extend our deepest appreciation to Jeanne Danubio for her invaluable contributions throughout her tenure at NIQ. Jeanne's dedication and expertise have been instrumental in shaping our company's journey, and we are profoundly grateful for her outstanding efforts. Her legacy will continue to inspire us as we embark on this new chapter."

Buchanan’s appointment is effective January 1, 2023, and she will be based at NIQ’s Chicago office.

About NIQ

NIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.

NIQ, is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.