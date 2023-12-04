Boone County, Kentucky Migrates to Cloud-Based CentralSquare Enterprise Asset Management

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced Boone County, Kentucky, will go live with CentralSquare’s cloud-based Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution by the end of the year.

As a loyal customer for over 20 years, Boone County's decision to migrate to the cloud positions them for continued success as trailblazers in adopting cutting-edge technology to meet changing public sector needs.

This migration helps Boone County achieve long-term efficiency goals, benefiting from reduced workload, increased collaboration, and improved server management. Boone County’s focus on technological innovation sets a precedent for rural regions in Kentucky to begin journeying to the cloud.

“Moving to the cloud significantly reduces management overhead,” said Tyler Hill, Project Development Specialist at Boone County. “Now, we can bring flexibility to our operations and improve our short- and long-term budget planning.”

CentralSquare's EAM facilitates seamless migration, consolidating assets into one accessible platform for turnkey management and preventative maintenance of community assets. Boone County will continue to use EAM to reduce costs by gaining a comprehensive understanding of the health of public assets, allowing for optimal performance tracking and the anticipation of necessary repairs or replacements.

"Transitioning to the cloud-based EAM is a testament to Boone County’s dedication to progress," said Justin Murphy, VP of Product at CentralSquare Technologies. "We are proud to be their trusted partner, supporting long-term goals for an adaptable and strong future."

