SurePoint Technologies and LawToolBox Announce Strategic Partnership

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurePoint Technologies, the leading provider of award-winning software that improves workflow and maximizes financial performance and profitability for law firms, is excited to announce a new partnership with LawToolBox, a pioneering provider of legal calendaring tools.

The partnership between the two companies will allow law firms who leverage both SurePoint solutions and LawToolBox to track legal deadlines, manage clients and matters, automate billing, and gain actionable insights from one central location. SurePoint customers can now receive access to LawToolBox365’s cloud-based legal deadline calculator and its proprietary, court rules-based calendaring and matter management from within their current practice and financial management system.

“ We are excited to partner with SurePoint and their community of over 1,000 law firms. We look forward to providing an enhanced workflow experience for our shared customers,” said LawToolBox CEO Jack Grow. “ Combining our expertise in legal calendaring and deadline management with SurePoint’s practice management solutions, provides our customers with greater efficiency and accuracy so they can spend more time focusing on their clients.”

SurePoint Technologies Chief Product Officer Ben Travis added, " At SurePoint, our community is at the center of everything we do. This partnership is a direct result of that focus. Partnering with LawToolBox furthers our mission to transform the legal industry by providing solutions that help legal professionals reduce their administrative burdens and focus on providing excellent service.”

The integration is now available for the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) and will be available for Coyote Analytics in 2024. For more information, or to request a demo, visit https://surepoint.com/lawtoolbox.

About SurePoint Technologies

SurePoint® is the leading provider of award-winning software that improves workflow and maximizes financial performance and profitability for law firms. Its distinctive cloud platform integrates client management, practice management, and financial management for powerful relationship-building and knowledge-sharing capability. With a community of more than 100,000 members, SurePoint's mission is to continue to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance, freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend more time focusing on their clients and their practices. Learn more at https://surepoint.com.

About LawToolBox

LawToolBox is a legal technology company that provides proprietary, court rules-based calendaring and matter management solutions to help lawyers automate their practices. Leading the legal calendaring space for nearly 25 years, LawToolBox remains an independent, best-of-breed solution for law firms and corporate legal departments. The company's flagship product, LawToolBox365, is a cloud-based legal deadline calculator that transforms Microsoft Teams and Outlook with US & International rules for law firms and real-time updates when rules change. Learn more at https://www.lawtoolbox.com.