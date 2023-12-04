Volato Announces Guaranteed Large Cabin Aircraft Availability Through Agreement with Fly Alliance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volato, (NYSE American: SOAR) (“Volato”) a leading private aviation company in the United States, today announced an agreement with Fly Alliance, to offer expanded aircraft options to its Gulfstream G280, HondaJet and Volato Insider Program Max customers. This agreement provides Volato with guaranteed access to Fly Alliance's large cabin aircraft that seat up to ten passengers, significantly enriching its current offerings.

“ We are pleased to announce an agreement with Fly Alliance to offer our program customers access to their fleet of large cabin aircraft,” said Matt Liotta, CEO and Co-Founder of Volato. “ We are always seeking opportunities to enhance our capability to fulfill the varied requirements of our program customers. Access to Fly Alliance's fleet allows us to cater to larger group travel. As part of our unwavering commitment to safety, we conducted a comprehensive safety audit of Fly Alliance's operations which delivered excellent results. We look forward to a successful relationship and providing enhanced travel options to our customers.”

" Our agreement with Volato reflects a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our customers,” said Chris Tasca, President and Co-Founder of Fly Alliance. " Our fleet of large cabin aircraft is ready to serve Volato’s customers, ensuring they enjoy the highest standards of service, safety, luxury and convenience in private aviation."

Customers placing deposits with Volato for the Gulfstream G280 and Volato Insider Max jet card can enjoy the benefits of this agreement starting from December 4. The guaranteed availability service is available in the U.S. (including Alaska and Hawaii), the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico every day of the year, subject to pricing and terms & conditions based on the customer’s Volato program.

Volato’s fleet of new Gulfstream G280 aircraft arrive from Q1 with fractions available for 2024 delivery. For more information about Volato and the Gulfstream G280 fleet, please visit: https://flyvolato.com/gulfstreamg280/.

About Volato

Volato is a full-service private aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy private aviation through efficient and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card, deposit, and charter programs. Volato's fractional programs uniquely offer flexible hours and a revenue share for owners in a fleet of HondaJets, which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers. Volato is the largest operator of HondaJets in the world and holds ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage 3 safety ratings.

For more information visit https://www.flyvolato.com

Terms and conditions apply. Programs and pricing subject to change. All Volato Part 135 charter flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc., d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

About Fly Alliance:

Fly Alliance, headquartered in Orlando, FL., specializes in private jet charter, Jet Card membership, fractional ownership and aircraft sales/management. We are bringing your private jet travel to a new level. Our key management members adopt a top-down philosophy to ensure that all systems and direct reports are working efficiently and to maximize potential. It is paramount that our Sales, Flight Support, Sourcing and Operations teams are all operating intrinsically.

With a combined experience including over 200,000 flight hours dispatched, over 2,000 Jet Card members serviced and over 300 aircraft transactions, we have a solution for each one of our customers.

Our common goal is, and always will be, to Setting a New Standard!