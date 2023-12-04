Fourth Edition of ‘Women’s International Champions Cup Best XI Presented by Ally’ Team Announced

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relevent Sports (Relevent) announced today the fourth class of winners of the Women’s International Champions Cup Best XI Presented by Ally, which is comprised of the athletes, executives, journalists, and activists who are doing the most to advance women’s soccer. The WICC Best XI platform continues to expand Relevent’s footprint in the women’s game globally and reinforces the organization’s commitment to the growth and development of women’s soccer with a focus on striving for a level playing field.

For the 2023 edition, the advisory board featured six WICC Best XI veterans - Lori Lindsey (Board Member since 2021), Moya Dodd (2020 Winner and Board Member since 2021), Kelly Simmons (2020 Winner and Board Member since 2022), Meskerem Goshime (2021 Winner and Board Member since 2022), Melissa Ortiz (Board Member since 2022), and Jeff Kassouf (2022 Winner and first-time Board Member). The board advocated and debated during several sessions to select the following individuals as the 2023 WICC Best XI honorees: one team – the Spain Women’s National Team; three players – Sam Kerr, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Catalina Usme; one broadcaster – Jacqui Oatley; one journalist – Ann Odong; four executives – Lise Klaveness, Sarah Gregorius, Sonia Gomez, and James Kyd; and one activist – Rebecca Sowden.

In this fourth year of the WICC Best XI, Relevent has refreshed the honoree content it produces to make it even more engaging for fans. This year, each winner will be featured in three distinct content pieces: (1) a short form video hosted by women’s soccer advocate and content creator, Wera Kuri, (2) a “Monumental Moments” question and answer segment, and (3) a long form feature film. All content will be shared on Relevent’s social and digital channels, including its YouTube Channel and a dedicated page of the ICC Website.

In honor of Grant Wahl, an integral part of the platform and founding Board Member, Relevent has designated one spot in the WICC Best XI as the “Grant Wahl Memorial Recipient.” This honor will be given to the person who most embodies Grant’s ideals and spirit. The first-ever Grant Wahl Memorial Recipient is Ann Odong, media manager for the Australia Women’s National Team. Grant and Ann will also be featured in a film that will be a tribute to Grant’s legacy and a highlight of Ann’s achievements. This feature film will be released on December 10, 2023, the anniversary of Grant’s tragic passing.

Susie Fiore, Head of the WICC, stated, "It is a privilege to continue to share the stories of these heroes of the game. We embarked upon this fourth year of the WICC Best XI with a mix of pride and solemnity, as we remember Grant Wahl, a foundational member of the WICC Best XI community, and a cherished friend and mentor to many. We are committed to honoring Grant’s enduring legacy through this platform to which he contributed so significantly."

Fiore also acknowledged the steadfast backing of Ally, the presenting partner of the WICC Best XI for the fourth consecutive year. "The WICC Best XI is greatly enhanced by the unwavering support of Ally, a brand that sets the gold standard in amplifying women’s sports," Fiore added.

About Relevent Sports

Relevent Sports is the premier soccer events and media business in North America. Relevent partners with the world’s top clubs, leagues, federations and confederations to expand their presence and business internationally, including commercialization of media rights, sponsorship, content development and event platforms. Currently, Relevent has a 15-year joint venture with LaLiga to represent it across all of its operations in North America, a partnership with UEFA and ECA to commercialize the media rights of European club competitions in the US, and multi-year partnerships with the Premier League and LaLiga to develop pre-season tours across North America. Relevent also owns and operates soccer properties, including the Women’s International Champions Cup.