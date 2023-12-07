A Sustainable Step Forward: Lafarge Canada and CarbiCrete Partner to Scale Deployment of Carbon-Negative Concrete Technology

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its commitment to accelerating green growth, Lafarge Canada, a leader in innovative and sustainable building materials, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with CarbiCrete, a climate tech company at the forefront of eco-friendly construction solutions. This collaboration emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and the transformation of waste into a valuable resource.

Lafarge's St. Constant - Montreal East manufacturing cluster is at the forefront of this initiative. The Lafarge team will process the material used in the CarbiCrete manufacturing process, a byproduct of the steel industry, which often goes to landfills but is now repurposed as a vital ingredient in CarbiCrete's carbon-negative concrete block technology.

“We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and leading the way in sustainable construction,” expressed Andrew Stewart, Vice President of Cement at Lafarge Canada (East). “Our partnership with CarbiCrete is a testament to our dedication to offering sustainable solutions and actively participating in the circular economy.”

Our partnership with CarbiCrete enables the development of a new product for customers like Patio Drummond, utilizing technology to produce concrete blocks free of traditional cement to showcase this collaboration's real-world application and impact on building projects across the Province of Quebec.

“Collaborating with Lafarge allows us to leverage long-established infrastructure and years of expertise in processing steel-related byproducts,” says CarbiCrete CEO Chris Stern. “This enables us to make an immediate climate impact as we scale the deployment of our technology which reduces embodied carbon in concrete by both avoiding emissions and removing carbon through mineralization.”

With a shared commitment to sustainability and innovative construction solutions, Lafarge and CarbiCrete are set to shape the construction industry. We aim to minimize the built environment's environmental footprint and contribute to creating a more sustainable world.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented process enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. For every ton of concrete produced using the CarbiCrete process, 150 kg of CO2 are abated/removed. CarbiCrete.com

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

