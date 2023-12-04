LIBERTY NETWORKS AND GOLD DATA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP A NEW PAN-REGIONAL SUBSEA CABLE SYSTEM

MIAMI, FL.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Networks, a leading infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, part of Liberty Latin America (LLA), has announced a partnership with Gold Data, a telecommunications infrastructure provider across the region, to combine their subsea systems, GD-1 and LN-1.

The subsea system is designed to offer two diverse routes with the shortest latency from Mexico to the US, providing additional connectivity between the data hubs in Mexico City, Queretaro, and onward to the US as new routes. It will further connect new data hubs in Colombia and Panama to these critical data hubs.

"We are excited about collaborating with Gold Data on this groundbreaking project," said Ray Collins, Liberty Latin America's SVP of Infrastructure and Corporate Strategy. "The combination of GD-1 and LN-1 will deliver a subsea cable system with unparalleled capabilities. The new system will seamlessly integrate into our existing subsea meshed platform, adding new routes and materially expanding our capacity. The LN-1 system can be further expanded to complement our capacity and diversity throughout the Caribbean. This investment shows our commitment to enabling connectivity across the region and cements our position as a leading wholesale provider.”

“We are thrilled to combine forces with Liberty Networks to create a new subsea system that extends the previously announced GD-1,” said Renato A. Tradardi, Gold Data’s Chief Executive Officer. “Combined with our terrestrial investment in Mexico and offering the lowest latency route, we are setting a new standard for connectivity between Mexico and the US."

The subsea system will be split into two segments, with the northern segment called GD-1. Liberty Networks and Gold Data will invest in and operate GD-1 together. Meanwhile, Liberty Networks will fully own the southern leg of the system. The system is expected to be up and running by the second half of 2026.

​To learn more, join representatives from both companies at Capacity CALA 2023, JW Marriott Marquis Miami on December 5-6, 2023. Gold Data: Gallery 2 and Liberty Networks Plaza: 1, 5th floor.

ABOUT LIBERTY NETWORKS

Liberty Networks is a leading infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting approximately 40 countries with nearly 50,000 kilometers of submarine fiber optic cable and 17,000 kilometers of terrestrial networks. At Liberty Networks, we partner with enterprises, carriers, and business communities, leveraging our expansive network infrastructure, next-generation solutions portfolio, and data center network to provide a solid foundation that enables business success across the region. To learn more about Liberty Networks, visit www.libertynet.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

ABOUT GOLD DATA

Gold Data is a multinational award-winning technology company, which focuses on telecommunications infrastructure and services and provides direct connectivity through the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoPs, 76 data centers with a presence in 35 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Gold Data relies on its strategic PoPs, diverse subsea capacity and its fully-owned network to deliver the complete end-to-end solution to and from Latin America and the Caribbean for MNCs, global carriers and OTT customers.

For more information, please visit: https://golddata.net/