Userful and Sony Electronics Certify Integrated Signage Solution Advancing Corporate Digital Signage for Enterprise IT

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Userful™ Corporation (Userful) and Sony Electronics today announced an alignment to advance visual communications for enterprise IT. This includes the certification of Sony’s Pro BRAVIA Displays with the Userful Infinity Platform™ and Signage Plus Solution, enhancing collaboration for the global enterprise. It also marks Userful’s entry into Sony’s Professional AV Alliance Partner Network.

The Infinity | Pro BRAVIA certified solution ensures that Userful and Sony have completed rigorous testing of the compatibility and reliability of the combined solution. Testing is completed end to end, from source to screen, from subnet to data center to cloud, from end node to network management interface, across multiple APIs. The alliance between Userful and Sony establishes a commitment to certify new features to support continued technology compatibility and enhanced customer experiences.

“The integration of Userful’s uClient application on Sony’s Pro BRAVIA Displays running Android marks the beginning of a powerful alliance and Userful’s continued commitment to expanding our advanced AV solutions within enterprise IT,” said Dan Griffin, VP Infinity Platform, Userful.

“Userful’s innovative approach to solutions aligns with our delivery strategies and together we can further evolve Sony’s end-to-end digital signage capabilities while enhancing our compatibility and growing our Alliance Partner Network,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Sony Electronics. “The certification of our Pro BRAVIA displays with Userful’s Infinity Platform instills confidence and dramatically reduces time and friction related to large scale display deployments for our community.”

Userful’s signage solutions leverage a flexible and efficient content delivery network (CDN) to distribute any media content for playback to a large number of displays and/or LED walls with high quality, while also offering an optional cloud-based CMS application. This architecture allows for applications to be deployed in the most cost-effective manner for their use case.

Key admin functions are centralized at the platform level including user management, role-based access, device monitoring, device management, and emergency alerts. This allows IT teams to manage these in one place, while content management by users happens on different applications.

Userful and Sony have showcased their integrated solutions earlier this fall during OOH, New York and will also be demonstrating it in San Diego during the AV Tech Expo – a Sony roadshow event on February 5, 2024.

About Userful

Userful™ is a leading provider of software-defined AV over IP for advanced operations of mission-critical environments and core workflows, serving IT organizations worldwide. Userful’s unified software platform provides modernized services and management through a complete suite of enterprise AV applications for comprehensive organizational and situational awareness. Userful harnesses the same unified platform to provide global manageability through a single pane of glass.

Built on IT standards and protocols, the Userful Infinity Platform™ is scalable, secure, centrally managed, and future-proof. Its software-defined architecture reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates the supply-chain constrained proprietary hardware and the operational silos created by traditional AV deployments.

Userful partners with leading global companies powering a technology ecosystem that ensures seamless integrations and end-to-end interoperability. A multinational company with headquarters in Silicon Valley and Calgary, AB, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries around the world. Visit www.userful.com for more information.

About Sony Electronics

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.