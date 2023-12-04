Jazwares Acquires Australian Toy Distributor Big Balloon

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jazwares, a leading global toy company, today announced it has further expanded its global presence with the acquisition of Big Balloon, Australia's most innovative full-service toy distributor. Big Balloon has been a key player in the Australian toy industry for more than 12 years, championing big and small brands through to retail success via an extensive network of partnerships with major and independent players.

“The Australian toy market is a $1.7B industry. The acquisition of Big Balloon is an investment in our future global growth with a solid partner in the Australian market,” said Judd Zebersky, Founder and CEO of Jazwares. “Chris Loverso is an excellent manager and we are fortunate to have him and his entire team become a part of the Jazwares family.” Zebersky continued, “Jazwares Australia will have a major impact on the toy industry in the long-term, with the team’s laser focus on Jazwares’ brands and business, adding value to all retail partners and consumers.”

Arthur Ferreira, Senior Vice President of International Sales and Marketing added, “Jazwares has worked with Big Balloon for eight years now. We will build on that foundation to further strengthen local relationships with established global licensing partners, providing a closer connection to the end consumer. And we will continue to work closely with our third-party distribution partners around the world to consistently deliver results.”

Big Balloon Co-Founder Chris Loverso will serve as Managing Director of Jazwares Australia.

“The company’s leadership, combined with the cultural alignment and our mutual passion for brands, made this the natural evolution for both our businesses. As team members, not just partners, we will be able to add our extensive experience and expertise in the Australian marketplace to add value and continue to grow the market-leading Jazwares brands and the long-serving partners we proudly represent in Australia,” said Loverso.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award-winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.