State Street to Further Consolidate Operating Model in India

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and HCLTech announced today they are finalizing plans for State Street to assume full ownership of the Joint Venture operations (JV) Statestreet HCL Services, formed in 2012 to provide business operations services. This consolidation, which is based on the arrangements aligned with the existing JV agreement and expected to be completed in the second calendar quarter of 2024, will further streamline State Street’s operating model in India and continue State Street’s ongoing transformation and productivity plan and strategy of simplifying its global operating model.

State Street has partnered with HCLTech for more than a decade, and this collaboration has grown into a valuable servicing and operational center for the firm and its clients. State Street has a longstanding presence in India, and in October 2023 it acquired full ownership of a separate joint venture with another partner. Bringing the State Street HCL Services capabilities and expertise in-house will create a more simplified model to facilitate faster decision making and a more effective and efficient experience for its clients.

“This integration is a natural evolution of our successful relationship with HCLTech, which remains a strategic technology partner,” said Mostapha Tahiri, executive vice president and incoming Chief Operating Officer of State Street Corporation. “By creating additional scale, we remain committed to further advancing our operational model with client needs at the center.”

“State Street continues to be one of our strategic and top 15 clients in IT. We are proud of the collaboration over the past eleven years and look forward to our continued partnership across key priority areas of State Street,” said Srinivasan Seshadri, chief growth officer and global head, Financial Services, HCLTech.

State Street conducts operations through a global operating model with multiple locations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company delivers high-quality investment services, expertise and full-service coverage with complementary and overlapping operational hours globally.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.7 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2023 includes approximately $58 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 221,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2023 totaled $12.9 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about State Street’s (“we” or “our”) goals and expectations regarding plans to assume full ownership of the State Street HCL Services joint venture and related financial, operational and other benefits, as well as regarding our transformation and productivity initiatives more generally and other topics, including our strategy, growth and sales prospects, capabilities, business results of operations, the market outlook and the business environment. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward-looking terminology as “plan,” “will,” “expect,” "intend," "aim," "outcome," "future," “strategy,” "pipeline," “trajectory,” "target," “outlook,” “priority,” “guidance,” “objective,” “forecast,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “seek,” “may,” “trend,” and “goal,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements, and those statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this News Release is first issued.

