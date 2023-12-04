Nantworks AirStrip® and GE HealthCare Announce Agreement to Commercialize Integrated Patient Monitoring and Cardiac Data Visualization for Healthcare Systems

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, and AirStrip, a vendor-agnostic clinical surveillance technology company and a member of the Nantworks group of AI driven companies, announced today a joint commercialization agreement. GE HealthCare is now the exclusive distributor of AirStrip Cardiology and Patient Monitoring solutions in the U.S., offering data visualization technology that healthcare systems can purchase together.

AirStrip is a unique and propriety native mobile application that allows clinicians to see clinical data on mobile devices and the web. With one-touch access, clinicians can access cardiac rhythm strips and 12-lead ECGs, view multiple patients simultaneously, receive STEMI notifications, communicate with the care team, and much more. The combination of GE HealthCare and AirStrip provides a tightly integrated toolset under one solution set. It brings together the wide range of GE HealthCare’s innovative and accurate ECG, cardiac output, and patient monitoring products with AirStrip’s advanced data visualization and monitoring capabilities - all available to clinical care teams on mobile devices and the web. Additionally, healthcare systems can benefit from access to GE HealthCare’s Outcomes Delivery Team, who provide program management support through clinical and technical implementation with ongoing customer success metrics. Healthcare systems can work with the Outcomes Delivery Team during the purchasing process to establish performance benchmarks and evaluate results.

Pairing GE HealthCare’s technology and AirStrip allows remote collaboration to be at the forefront, enabling clinicians to view patient data from a distance and view multiple patients on one screen by level of priority. With a focus on streamlining and optimizing in-patient care solutions, this collaboration is designed to provide a combined offering that helps increase clinical staff productivity, collaboration, and communication.

“We are thrilled to advance our collaboration with GE HealthCare by committing to a much deeper integration between their exceptional patient monitoring and our mobile and web clinical surveillance,” said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, AirStrip CEO. “Leveraging GE HealthCare’s platform, we will be able to offer a joint solution that empowers clinical teams to receive clinical and vital signs information remotely in near real time and effectively deal with constraints on clinical resources while enhancing clinicians’ user experiences.”

Creative solutions, such as pairing AirStrip’s Cardiology and Patient Monitoring solutions with GE HealthCare’s patient monitoring technology, have the potential to help alleviate the pressure of staffing shortages and clinical burnout. GE HealthCare’s Reimagining Better Health Study surveyed 2,000 clinicians across eight countries, among thousands of other participants. The study found 61% of clinicians believe technology can support clinical decision making, 54% of clinicians agree that technology enables faster health interventions and 55% of clinicians believe technology helps to improve operational efficiency.

“We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of AirStrip’s innovative cardiac and monitoring technology,” said Catherine Estrampes, President and CEO, U.S. and Canada, GE HealthCare. “Our expanded collaboration underscores our commitment to listen closely to the needs of our clinicians and deliver world-class solutions. As an independent company broadening our relationship with AirStrip, there is unlimited opportunity to advance the future of real-time and remote patient monitoring. Our unified solution is less manual, enabling clinicians to manage workloads more efficiently, easing the way to improved patient care. This is critically important in the current environment of clinician shortages and burnout.”

The joint commercialization of GE HealthCare and AirStrip’s Cardiology and Patient Monitoring solutions are currently available in the U.S.

About AirStrip:

AirStrip provides mobile-first clinical surveillance technology that unlocks siloed clinical data and transforms it into contextually rich, actionable information to surface life-saving decisions that need to be made quickly. All of this with simple, one-touch access from native mobile applications and the web. More than 600 hospitals and health systems around the country rely on AirStrip to access clinical data anytime, anywhere, on any device.

To learn more, visit www.AirStrip.com.

About GE HealthCare:

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.