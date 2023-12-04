InvoiceCloud and Harris Customers Increase AutoPay Enrollment by Average of 147% within First Year of Integrated Solution Implementation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, and Harris, a global vertical market software provider and enterprise acquirer, announced that nearly 400 joint customers saw an average increase of 147% in AutoPay enrollment within their first year following implementation of the InvoiceCloud-Harris integrated solution. On average, Harris and InvoiceCloud’s joint Electronic Bill Payment and Presentment (EBPP) customers also achieved a 38% increase in electronic payment adoption and a 71% increase in paperless enrollment in their first 12 months following implementation and conversion.

InvoiceCloud’s seamless integrations with Harris solutions offer end-users modern payment options—including AutoPay, digital wallets, and Pay by Text—that align with today’s customer preferences, as detailed in InvoiceCloud’s latest State of Online Payments Report. The integrated, intuitive solution is designed to help drive self-service by simplifying the payment experience. Reconciling invoice payments is also streamlined with the InvoiceCloud-Harris integration, which can help customers save time by automating tedious internal processes, which in turn can help increase the bottom line for utility organizations.

The City of Clearwater, a joint customer since June 2022, saw a 206% increase in AutoPay enrollment in their first year with InvoiceCloud and Harris. By switching to InvoiceCloud and Harris, the city—which supports seven local utilities with 64,000 accounts and a population of over 118,000—was able to offer a range of payment options, a consistent payment experience across devices, and customizable payment notifications. These features helped the city drive self-service and e-adoption, resulting in the city saving $42,000 in print and mail costs since June 2022. Improved operational efficiencies also saved the city’s staff 43 hours a week in tasks like reconciliations and resolving payment inquiries since June 2022.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Harris due to our shared commitment to customer success,” said EngageSmart President, Enterprise Solutions Kevin O’Brien. “Together, we've been able to help countless customers improve e-adoption, AutoPay, and paperless enrollment, which has made a big difference in customer and employee satisfaction for our joint customers.”

“As we continue to expand our relationship with InvoiceCloud, joint customers experience better and better results in all areas, including increasing revenue, boosting customer satisfaction, and improving employee morale,” said Harris Utilities Chief Operating Officer, Dana Lendorf-McCarthy. “Like Harris, InvoiceCloud is committed to offering the latest technology so our customers and their customers can have the smoothest and most convenient experience possible.”

To learn more about the integrated solution or discuss InvoiceCloud’s 2023 State of Online Payments Report, schedule a meeting with the InvoiceCloud team at HCTC 2023 at Booth #1, December 4-7.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 116,200 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023 and thereafter, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to attract new customers or convert trial customers into paying customers; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; declines in customer renewals or failure to convince customers to broaden their use of solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; future acquisitions and investments diverting management’s attention and difficulties associated with integrating such acquired businesses; general economic conditions (including inflation and rising interest rates), both domestically and internationally, as well as economic conditions affecting industries in which our customers operate; the war in Ukraine; concentration of revenue in our InvoiceCloud and SimplePractice solutions; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

