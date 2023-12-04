Wealth Management Veteran Paul M. Simons Launches PUREfi Wealth, a Boston-based Independent Wealth Advisory Boutique

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners today announced a partnership with PUREfi Wealth, an independent RIA that became registered in October 2023. PUREfi Wealth is the newest wealth-management firm to leverage Dynasty Financial Partners’ platform of technology-driven wealth management tools and services.

Headquartered in Boston and led by industry veteran Paul M. Simons, PUREfi is rooted in a deep commitment to teams of experienced advisors and subject-matter experts providing comprehensive multi-generational advice, wealth planning, and asset & liability management to individuals, families and their associated entities, and operating under a fiercely independent and objective fiduciary standard through a state-of- the-art open architecture investment and technology platform.

Simons began his career at Merrill Lynch, where he spent 18 years, went on to lead the Private Wealth Business at Credit Suisse as Co-Head of Private Banking USA, and in 2018 joined Boston Private as President where he led the Private Banking, Wealth & Trust business until the firm’s 2021 acquisition by Silicon Valley Bank.

“Technology, innovation, and the democratization of access to service providers and investment solutions, such as those provided by Dynasty, have eliminated many of the advantages of scale and enabled independent advisory firms to launch and serve clients efficiently and with minimal conflict,” said Mr. Simons. “We believe that clients and advisors alike are increasingly disenfranchised with large and complex financial institutions, and that we can provide an exceptional experience and positive outcomes for clients as an independent firm. That focus on client experience and positive outcomes is in our DNA.”

Over the next 12 months, PUREfi Wealth plans to expand strategically in key markets by attracting experienced advisors who have shared values, embrace a fiduciary standard of care, and believe that true independence is best for their clients.

“We are honored to welcome PUREfi to Dynasty’s community of independent firms,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “We expect PUREfi to be a preferred destination for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, business owners, and multi-generational families — and a top choice for advisors seeking partnership, professionalism, and integrity in their new firm.”

Andrew Marsh, Dynasty’s Vice Chairman, views PUREfi in the context of broad wealth industry trends. “The move to independence is accelerating, and we are seeing senior executives and sophisticated teams choosing independence as the path that best benefits advisors and their clients,” he said. “We see PUREfi building one of the industry’s most dynamic wealth management firms, and we value our partnership with them."

About PUREfi

Headquartered in Boston, PUREfi Wealth is an independent wealth advisory boutique. The firm is rooted in a deep commitment to teams of experienced advisors and subject-matter experts providing comprehensive multi-generational advice, wealth planning, and asset & liability management to individuals, families and their associated entities, and operating under a fiercely independent and objective fiduciary standard through a state-of- the-art open architecture investment and technology platform. For more information, please visit purefiwealth.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities through an open architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms with the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations, and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty currently has over $80 billion of client assets on the TAMP. Dynasty is one of the top liberators helping advisors gain their independence while supporting them with the tools to build better businesses and better care for their clients.

