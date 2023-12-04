Newrez Ventures Continues Joint Venture Expansion with Launch of Meybohm Mortgage

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez, in partnership with Meybohm Real Estate, proudly announces the launch of Meybohm Mortgage, an exciting new joint venture under the Newrez Ventures brand. This milestone marks a significant expansion of Newrez Ventures' portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in the mortgage industry in the Georgia and South Carolina areas.

Randy Vanden Houten, SVP Joint Venture Lending, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Meybohm Mortgage into the Newrez Ventures family. This strategic move aligns with our vision of delivering unparalleled value to clients and reshaping the real estate landscape. Meybohm Mortgage's innovative programs and dedication to excellence perfectly complement our mission."

Meybohm Mortgage, known for its specialization in residential purchase mortgage lending, brings a wealth of expertise to the Newrez Ventures portfolio. Meybohm Mortgage is set to redefine industry standards and elevate the joint venture brand to new heights.

Kim Shelpman, President at Meybohm Mortgage, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "Meybohm Mortgage is excited to join forces with Newrez Ventures. Our suite of groundbreaking programs, including the Credit Boost Program, Preferred Lender Listing Tool, and 'Knock' program, will now reach a broader audience, providing innovative solutions to enhance the home buying experience."

This is the latest joint venture for Newrez, following a busy year of new brands joining the Family of Companies including most recently Onward Home Mortgage and Carnegie Mortgage Partners. For more information on the Newrez Ventures platform, visit www.newrez.com/joint-venture-retail.

About Newrez

Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez is a leading mortgage company, dedicated to reimagining the homeownership journey. Combining mortgage origination and servicing, Newrez is uniquely positioned to offer a streamlined, customer-centric experience, catering to clients when and where they need it most. Newrez’s customer-first strategy empowers homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way.

About Newrez Ventures

Newrez Ventures, formerly known as Shelter Mortgage Company, is a leading retail residential mortgage originator predominantly focused on conforming purchase money loans generated through relationships with real estate agents, builders, and relocation companies. Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, Newrez Ventures joined the Newrez Family of Companies in 2014. The company has loan officers across the country with joint venture and partner relationships in over 30 states. Newrez Ventures has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.

About Meybohm Real Estate

Meybohm Real Estate is committed to providing exceptional service, attention to every detail, and true support from the start of the customer’s real estate transaction through the end. As the largest brokerage in the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area), Meybohm Real Estate specializes in residential resales, new home construction, property management, relocation, and commercial services – Meybohm Real Estate embodies a true full-service brokerage and trusted market leader for more than 45 years – customers can trust that a partnership with Meybohm Real Estate is the best first decision they can make.