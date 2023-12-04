American Association for Debt Resolution Welcomes Three New Leaders

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR), the preeminent organization representing the debt resolution industry, announced the appointment of three leaders to new key roles. These seasoned individuals bring substantial experience and a shared commitment to advancing the AADR's mission to educate consumers and policymakers about debt resolution and its benefits, hold debt resolution companies to the highest industry standards, and protect and expand access to accredited debt resolution services nationwide.

Stacey Silva - Head of Compliance

Stacey is an industry veteran and joins the AADR as the Head of Compliance, overseeing the development and enforcement of AADR standards and the AADR accreditation process. With a more than 20-year career, including leadership roles at Wells Fargo and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Stacey brings a wealth of experience to the organization.

"I am excited to join AADR and lead the organization’s compliance efforts,” said Silva. “Together, we'll ensure that AADR member companies prioritize consumer interests by adhering to the highest standards and transparency in the debt resolution industry.”

Jake Agron - Government Relations Manager, Western Region

Jake Agron is assuming the role of Government Relations Manager, Western Region, leveraging over a decade of legislative expertise. Formerly the Deputy General Counsel for Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Jake's extensive background in state government positions him as an invaluable asset in advancing the AADR's advocacy efforts.

“Joining the AADR and advocating for the availability of debt resolution for all consumers is an incredible opportunity to help consumers in severe financial stress,” said Agron. “I look forward to helping create a positive change in the consumer financial space, building on the incredible work already done by the organization.”

Michael Komaschka - Government Relations Manager, Central Region

With over 18 years of experience aligning public policy with business objectives, Michael Komaschka excels in leading legislative initiatives, building coalitions, and providing strategic insights to drive decisive outcomes.

"I'm honored to join the AADR as the Government Relations Manager for the Central Region,” said Komachka. “I am eager to advance impactful initiatives that will make a difference for consumers who are facing financial hardship and to make a meaningful contribution to the vital mission of the AADR.”

These appointments underscore the AADR's commitment to advocating for access to accredited debt resolution services nationwide.

About the American Association for Debt Resolution

The American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR), formerly the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), is the national association of the debt resolution industry. The AADR is committed to educating consumers and policymakers about debt resolution and its benefits, holding debt resolution companies to the highest standards, and protecting and expanding access to accredited debt resolution services nationwide. AADR member companies must abide by the organization’s industry standards and be accredited biannually by an independent auditor.