Resurgens Technology Partners Invests in Valant – An Industry Leader in Software Supporting the Behavioral Health Industry

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm, today announced its investment in Valant, a cloud-based EHR for behavioral health practices.

Based in Seattle, Valant aims to make the world a mentally healthier place, providing technology to better connect behavioral health patients and providers whenever and however they need care. Valant is a one-stop shop for growing behavioral health practices, delivering solutions for their ever-evolving needs with a leading cloud-based EHR and practice management platform.

“Our team is thrilled that we have the support of a leading software investor to drive Valant’s adoption and to provide better outcomes for behavioral health patients and practices alike,” said Valant CEO Ram Krishnan. “Resurgens Technology Partners has the expertise and vision to support Valant’s plan to deliver value across the behavioral health landscape through its modern, purpose-built cloud platform.”

Resurgens invested in Valant alongside the firm’s Operating Partner, Trey Carter. Carter joined Resurgens in February 2023 to support investments in the behavioral health technology space following a 28-year career in the industry, during which he built two of the nation’s largest behavioral healthcare services companies (Summit BHC and Acadia Healthcare). As part of Resurgens’ investment, Carter will join the board and partner with the Valant management team to accelerate the company’s growth.

“We have a unique opportunity to deliver best-in-class, purpose-built software solutions for an expanding marketplace,” Carter said. “Having built several scaled behavioral healthcare companies, I know first-hand the opportunity that exists in this market. I believe Valant’s solution, which is built to solve the specific challenges of behavioral health practitioners, will improve the daily lives of clinicians, drive operational excellence in their practices, and most importantly, improve patient outcomes. I am excited about the opportunity to build Valant into a true market-leader and I am ready to get to work with the team.”

Valant software supports the clinical, administrative, and financial functions of a behavioral health practice, serving practitioners, patients, and practice owners. The Resurgens investment will expand the ways in which Valant serves its customers and accelerate its new client acquisition in support of the company’s purpose to make the world a mentally healthier place.

“We have seen the value Valant’s software delivers to its clients – saving hours on clinical documentation, driving patient outcomes, boosting revenue per claim, and reducing the time staff spend on administrative tasks,” said Fred Sturgis, Managing Director at Resurgens. “We believe that Valant is building the only purpose-built, full-suite solution for this market, making it the industry-standard choice for growth-minded behavioral health practices, and we are excited to support that growth.”

Valant is Resurgens’ seventh platform investment in the firm’s $500 million second fund and represents a continuation of the firm’s strategy to invest in the growth of vertical software companies that are leaders in their market segments.

Gemspring Capital Partners were the sellers of the business and were advised by Aeris Partners and McDermott Will & Emery. Lincoln International and DLA Piper served as advisors to Resurgens in the transaction.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT/infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating, and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit resurgenstech.com.

About Valant

Valant was founded in 2005 to provide behavioral health providers in solo and group practices with software to streamline administration and, most critically, improve patient outcomes. Inspired by the fact that technology has transformed lives in meaningful ways, the Seattle-based company has reinvented the way behavioral healthcare practices can serve their patients. Valant understands that healthier clients and happier clinicians lead to higher revenue. Its integrated solution allows clinics to provide better care, run a smoother and more efficient operation, and ensure full compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Not only are its products made specifically for behavioral health practices, but its support team is also made up of experts in the field, allowing providers to focus their time on providing unparalleled clinical care. To learn more, please visit www.valant.io/