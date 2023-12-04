7-Eleven Mexico Digitally Transforms Category Management Capabilities with Blue Yonder and GOLDCO

MEXICO CITY & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With tight competition for the food dollar, convenience store retailers need to make faster decisions to attract and retain customers. That’s why 7-Eleven Mexico recently implemented Blue Yonder’s category management SaaS solution to address a gap in its retail operations and gain the ability to create planograms, which has resulted in a better consumer shopping experience and minimizing out-of-stock products. The project was successfully implemented by GOLDCO, a Blue Yonder partner.

7-Eleven Mexico is part of the largest convenience store chain in the world and is continuously expanding and improving. It offers consumers a shopping experience that exceeds their expectations, understanding, anticipating, and satisfying their needs, cravings, and services, through a clean and safe environment. It has 1 million daily customers, 14,000 employees, with a presence in 13 states in Mexico. The company was looking to automate and improve its category management capabilities from manual processes, so it turned to one of the industry leaders in category management, Blue Yonder, and a leading implementation partner with extensive experience in retail strategy, GOLDCO.

Thanks to Blue Yonder’s solution and GOLDCO’s successful implementation, 7-Eleven Mexico has been able to:

Operate a modern, structured category management process, allowing 7-Eleven Mexico to move from strategy to execution, leveraging advanced analytics capabilities much quicker.

Allocate space strategically through data and analytics, improving the customer shopping experience by localizing assortment to a store level.

Provide each store with specific assortment and shelf placement to efficiently operate with a localized assortment to better serve its shoppers.

Gain better control over the master planogram, which means fewer stockouts, improving the health of the business and allowing staff to implement changes quickly.

Streamline their planograming capabilities and increase their analytic timeline for each category.

“We were seeking a solution that would allow us to align our commercial strategy, space management and product availability. Blue Yonder’s category management solution offers us the ability to integrate its capabilities into our strategic, tactic and operational processes, allowing us to communicate information and strategy effectively and efficiently throughout the organization. Thanks to the successful implementation with GOLDCO, the solution has allowed us to see an improvement in the consumer experience,” said Gabriel Aranda, revenue manager, 7-Eleven Mexico.

Blue Yonder’s category management solution will allow 7-Eleven Mexico to optimize layouts across stores, optimizing space and reducing out-of-stocks, both of which work to increase customer satisfaction. By leveraging SaaS, 7-Eleven Mexico will have unmatched scalability and reliability, as well as the ability to take advantage of new solution innovations as soon as they’re available.

“As a Blue Yonder consolidated partner and expert in category management strategy, we were excited to be part of this project. Partnering GOLDCO and Blue Yonder with 7-Eleven Mexico was imperative given their strategic vision,” said Jorge Mosqueda, practice director, GOLDCO. “We are excited to see the impact this Blue Yonder solution has on 7-Eleven Mexico’s business. We will continue supporting 7-Eleven Mexico throughout this rollout, and we look forward to seeing how our partnership can achieve greater goals in the years to come.”

“We are excited to see the space planning transformation that 7-11 Mexico has seen as a result of our category management solution. The solution leverages granular shopper insights, data analytics, and automation to optimize space and floor planning for 7-11 Mexico. This then ensures that they have the right inventory on the right shelves at the right stores,” said Jorge Sanchez, corporate vice president - LATAM, Blue Yonder.

About 7-Eleven Mexico

About GOLDCO

We are a consulting firm specializing in assisting in the definition of the appropriate strategic route for our clients, helping to manage it through value practices, supporting its implementation, accompanying the end-to-end process. We have worked with retail companies throughout Latin America in CATMAN implementation projects that led them to achieve their revenue goals and maximize the capabilities of Blue Yonder’s Category Management solutions.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.