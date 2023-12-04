Digital Health Strategies Closes Series A Funding Round to Expand Its Share of Health™ Patient Loyalty Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Health Strategies, Inc. (DHS), a healthcare-exclusive, data and technology-enabled solutions company, today announced it has closed a Series A funding round to expand its Share of Health™ patient loyalty platform. Led by healthcare industry veterans, the strategic investment will bolster the company’s data and technology solutions that help DHS clients build loyalty and retention, improve care coordination and close care gaps.

Since its founding in 2014, DHS has been on a consistent growth trajectory and recently was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. The company’s clients include some of the largest health systems in the country including Geisinger, Hackensack Meridian Health and Providence Health.

With the support of the country's most respected healthcare leaders, DHS is poised to supercharge the next phase of the company’s growth. Its investors during this round include:

David Schultz, Founder & CEO of MediaLogic, a nationally recognized strategic marketing firm that specializes in the healthcare, financial services and technology sectors. Mr. Schultz, the lead investor, will serve on the DHS Board of Directors, along with co-CEOs Ben Texter and John Simpson.

Michael H. Focht, Sr., former President, Executive Vice Chairman and Board Member, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC). The Wall Street Journal has described Mr. Focht as "an elder statesman in the health-care industry."

T. Dennis Jorgensen, former Senior Vice President and Chief Ethics Officer, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) and former Board Member, USC University Hospital and Tenet Healthcare Foundation.

Bob Dresing, former Chairman, CareMetx (acquired by The Vistria Group and General Atlantic), Founder, TheraCom (acquired by CVS Caremark) and Former CEO, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Mark Hansan, Executive Chairman, CareMetx (acquired by The Vistria Group and General Atlantic), Co-Founder, TheraCom (acquired by CVS Caremark) and Former COO, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Craig Goodman, healthcare consultant and investor, former Partner and COO, Lifematters, a home healthcare agency.

Barry Schochet serves as an advisor to the company’s senior management. Mr. Schochet is an operating partner at CIC Partners and the former Vice Chairman of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC). Mr. Schochet also serves on the Boards of Directors of Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (NYSE: EHAB), Redina Healthcare Real Estate, and BroadJump.

“Cultivating patient loyalty is imperative as health systems have increasingly grown to own more of the continuum of care,” said Ben Texter, co-founder and co-CEO of DHS. “For years, DHS has been at the forefront of the evolving industry dynamic and, with this investment, we’ll be able to connect even more patients with the care and services they need as well as convert more grateful patients into donors.”

“Data is at the heart of everything we do,” said John Simpson, co-founder and co-CEO of DHS. “Our proprietary and highly collaborative approach to propensity modeling places a premium on incorporating the unique characteristics of the health system's patients and operations. This enables relevant, personalized communications that meet patients' and donors' needs, and drives deeper, long-term relationships with our health system clients."

The DHS data team is led by Paul Matsui, former Executive Director of Optum/The Advisory Board Company’s Data and Analytics Group and former Chief Strategy Officer of Socially Determined. Earlier in his career, Paul served as an equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) covering medical technology and biotechnology.

“Our scalable, highly customized modeling services integrate seamlessly into our comprehensive suite of full-service precision marketing and fundraising solutions that help drive action and impact,” Matsui said.

About Digital Health Strategies (DHS)

DHS is a data- and technology-enabled solutions company that grows “Share of Health'' for health systems and health plans by maximizing the value of patient relationships to optimize care, build loyalty and grow revenue. DHS is led by John Simpson and Ben Texter who co-founded the company in 2014 after working at Blue State Digital, the digital engagement & technology agency that supported Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. DHS clients include some of the largest and most respected health systems in the country such as Geisinger, Hackensack Meridian Health and Providence Health. In 2023, DHS was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.