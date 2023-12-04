SVN | SFR Capital Management Leading the SFR Industry in Providing Renters with Access to Money Saving Advanced Energy Solutions

NEW YORK & CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SVN | SFR Capital Management (SVN | SFR), a pioneer in the Build-for-Rent (BFR) industry focused on providing intelligent technology in its new SmartLIV rental neighborhoods in an under-supplied market, is proud to announce the installation of solar and Curb energy monitoring solutions on four separate developments across two states. Elevation Home Energy Solutions, which partners with the largest investors in the SFR industry and has developed deep operational expertise working with rental home companies, will be deploying the advanced equipment, systems and services.

Residents at the SmartLIV BFR communities near Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Panama City will have an opportunity to save money on their electric bills and get insights into how they consume electricity, all while helping preserve the environment.

Phase 1 development build-out highlights include:

Residents can save up to 20% on utility bills.

In the first year alone, deployments at the developments are projected to produce almost 7,000,000 kWh of sun-generated electricity, mitigating almost 5,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions had this electricity been produced at a fossil fuel plant. This is the equivalent of removing over 1,100 cars from the road. 1

Curb provides the SmartLIV homes with real-time data on how HVAC and other major appliances perform and triggers early warning signals to prevent tenant disruption and costly emergency repairs.

With inflation remaining persistent and the cost to maintain our nation's power grid skyrocketing, SVN | SFR provides its residents with the unique opportunity to hedge against the inevitable steep rise in electricity bills.

“We are proud to work with Elevation towards becoming the largest BFR community provider of advanced energy solutions for our residents,” said Jeff Cline, CEO of SVN | SFR. He added, “As a first adopter to implement advanced solar panel and energy technology in our SmartLIV communities across the nation, rental residents, the community and the environment all now benefit from sustainability and resource efficiencies by slowing climate change, eliminating dependence on nonrenewable resources, saving water, reducing air pollution and decreasing hazardous waste, all while saving on monthly utility costs.”

As part of SVN | SFR’s environmentally conscious and holistic growth plan, future development phases will also involve advanced energy solutions with a target to “elevate” a minimum of 10,000 homes. Clayton Andersen, CEO of Elevation, said, “We are very proud to be partnering with SVN | SFR on these and future projects. Their resident focused approach, combined with Elevation’s unique solutions, will bring savings and transparency to thousands of residents. Additionally, through our proprietary data and technology platforms, Elevation is delivering powerful portfolio solutions and attractive economic opportunities to SVN. It’s a true win-win-win partnership.”

Both SVN | SFR and Elevation will be showcased on panel presentations and in the exhibitor hall at IMN’s 11th Annual SFR Forum from December 4th-6th in Scottsdale, AZ.

About SVN | SFR Capital Management

SVN | SFR Capital Management (“SVN | SFR”), based in New York, NY, is a private, commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to investment in the Build-for-Rent (“BFR”) asset class across the U.S. SVN International Corp. (“SVNIC”), a globally recognized, Boston-based, full-service CRE advisory firm, is an affiliated entity. SVN | SFR intends to aggregate approximately 35,000 new construction BFR homes in the near term through an initial allocation of $1 billion in equity and debt capital from institutional investors to aggregate into a large-scale commercial real estate portfolio for eventual disposition. For more information, call 602.466.1381 or email SFRCapitalManagement@svn.com.

About Elevation

Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company. As a leader in clean energy technology including solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management, Elevation takes a whole-home approach to energy and sets the industry standard in its deployment of technology to homeowners, single-family rental home operators, and utility providers. Elevation is a multi-year Contractor of the Year award recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, please visit https://www.poweredbyelevation.com.

1 Source: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator