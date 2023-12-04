Urologic Consultants Has Joined Solaris Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Urologic Consultants of Grand Rapids, MI, has joined as an affiliate. Terms have not been disclosed.

Urologic Consultants brings to Solaris the skills and talents of 10 providers who care for over 15,000 unique patients each year. The addition of Urologic Consultants means that Solaris now aligns the skills and talents of over 650 providers who annually care for over 900,000 unique patients located in 13 states.

Solaris is a national healthcare management company that is predicated on advancing clinical excellence and business best practices in the urological field. The urology practices that join Solaris are choosing to scale nationally and to maintain the highest standards of patient care. They also are gaining access to resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system.

“Urologic Consultants has been moving medicine forward for the benefit of the people of Michigan since its inception,” said Dr. John Anema, president of Urologic Consultants. “Our decision to join this national urological powerhouse enables us to elevate the quality of care we provide and underscores our dedication to the well-being of our patients.”

Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris on the Urologic Consultants deal. Dickinson Wright PLLC served as legal counsel to Urologic Consultants.

New York-based Lee Equity Partners is a financial partner in Solaris. Learn more at www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to working with its affiliates to enhance access to specialty healthcare and continually improve patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows them to make sure that every decision they make puts patient care at the forefront. We are growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to help them develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to their patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative platforms in the United States.

Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Urologic Consultants

Urologic Consultants provides state-of-the-art urologic diagnosis, treatment and procedures to men, women and children. We have five convenient locations throughout West Michigan, from which we are able to provide patients with care where they need it and when they want it. Our office has physicians with fellowships and specialized training, an in-office pathology lab and onsite procedures that allow for more efficient care for patients.

Visit https://urologic-consultants.com

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests within three distinct sectors, financial services, healthcare services, and business services, where the team has developed deep relationships over decades. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.