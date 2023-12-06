Dialpad’s Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Sangeeta Walsh, Wins 2023 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, Inc. – the industry-leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform – today announced that Sangeeta Walsh, VP of Strategic Alliances, won the 2023 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Partnerships for her contributions to foster technology relationships and boost partner revenue at Dialpad. This award reflects the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry.

To enable business growth and integrate everyday workflows across an organization, partners rely on product integrations and APIs. With the power of existing Dialpad Ai products – Ai-powered transcription, real-time assist cards, and Ai CSAT – Walsh and her team relaunched the Dialpad Open App Ecosystem, bringing more awareness to Dialpad’s new integration products, artificial intelligence APIs, and the technology partner program, Dialpad App Partner Program (DAP). With DAP, businesses can grow their partnership with Dialpad through various marketing activities, at a rapid pace. With Walsh’s direction, the Dialpad App Partner Program has become more appealing to customers and developers without any extra engineering or investment from Dialpad. Walsh took what Dialpad already had and grew it into an automated program that brings more value to customers with more integrations and customizable APIs.

As Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Walsh also leads customer marketing and partners with clients to help tell the Dialpad story. She has a deep understanding of how customers use Dialpad to promote their business, in addition to working with developers and Independent Software Vendors (ISV) to highlight key Dialpad products to feature customer use cases in marketing collateral.

“Sangeeta is a champion for Dialpad’s partner program and an important member of Dialpad’s business development team,” said Craig Walker, Chief Executive Officer at Dialpad. “We are honored that Sangeeta is being nationally recognized for her work as a leader and mentor. Sitting in a business development role, she is not afraid to take the lead on marketing, build buzz around Dialpad’s products, and help make her teams more successful.”

Furthermore, Walsh is an advocate for coaching and mentoring young professionals. She provides interns the opportunity to train across teams and grow their marketing skills based on their interests. Walsh is committed to developing the next generation of well-rounded marketers, sharing her knowledge in the technology space.

Dialpad's commitment to advancing the AI industry through continuous innovation remains at the forefront of the company's mission and is exemplified by Walsh’s creativity and leadership across her projects and teams. In April of 2023, Dialpad announced its 12 months of Ai initiative, the company's monthly series of Ai-powered product launches. Since its initial launch, Dialpad has rolled out seven AI products, including Ai Custom Playbooks, Ai Recap, Ai Scorecards, Ai Playbooks, Ai Coaching Hub, PII Redaction, and DialpadGPT, the first generative AI built for the enterprise. This award builds on Dialpad's award success this year earning #25 on the Forbes Cloud 100 and a spot on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list in 2023. Dialpad also reached a record-high ARR growth milestone and announced a $50M investment in research and development in AI.

