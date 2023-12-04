Voya selected by ABA Retirement Funds to continue providing comprehensive retirement plan services

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a leading health, wealth and investment company, announced today that it has been selected to continue serving as the recordkeeper and retirement plan service provider for the ABA Retirement Funds Program (the Program).

Established 60 years ago by the American Bar Association, the Program is a full-service retirement offering for organizations in the legal community focused on delivering solutions to its participants to help with their financial future. The ABA Retirement Funds (ABA RF) recently selected Voya to continue providing recordkeeping, engagement and retirement plan services for the Program; a relationship with Voya that began more than 14 years ago. The Program administers services to nearly 39,000 participants whose collective assets total approximately $6.9 billion.

“ Throughout our relationship, Voya has provided great support and flexibility to Program members, while collaborating to help us with our objectives,” said Roberta Liebenberg, President of the ABA Retirement Funds Board. “ The level of service that Voya provides our Program members greatly assists them with their retirement goals and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership.”

As part of its commitment to helping individuals with their financial future, Voya will provide Program members with access to its industry-leading educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® interactive and educational participant website experience and access to the company’s Financial Wellness experience that can help inform, engage and encourage positive action.

“ We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with ABA RF,” said Ginger Brennan, senior vice president, head of ABA Retirement Funds and Multiple Employer Solutions for Voya Financial. “ At Voya, we take great pride in the level of service and support we offer our customers. We look forward to growing our valued relationship with the ABA RF and continuing to deliver solutions to the thousands of Program plan sponsors and their participants.”

Since its inception, the Program has delivered a full-service workplace retirement plan solution, serving solo law practitioners, small law firms, and organizations in the legal community.

“ The ABA RF brand motto is stated as ‘Designed by Lawyers, Powered by Pros®,’” added Liebenberg. “ Working together with professionals, like Voya, allows us to provide a solution to help all legal professionals with respect to their retirement.”

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of workplace benefits, savings and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all— one person, one family, one institution at a time.

