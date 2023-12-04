LAT supports MIFI for the adaptation of its multilingual content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LAT Multilingual Translation & Marketing, a leading translation and multicultural marketing firm with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, is proud to provide the Ministry of Immigration, Francization and Integration (MIFI) of Quebec multilingual translation services. The ministry has entered into a contract with LAT Multilingual for the translation of French content on immigration into around ten languages.

Since April 1, 2023, LAT Multilingual has translated a range of content for the department, including websites, international immigration recruitment documents, forms, and communication materials. LAT’s expertise in translation, content adaptation, localization, and interpretation make the firm an ideal match for government agencies, and also for a range of businesses and organizations. With the help of LAT’s expertise, these clients are able to connect with more diverse audiences.

In 2022, Quebec welcomed a record number of migrants (including international and interprovincial migrants) totaling 146,400 people. Of those, 68,700 were permanent immigrants. The top countries of birth for 2022’s permanent immigrants were France, China, Algeria, and Haiti.

“As a visible minority from Montreal, diversity and connecting different communities in Quebec are especially important to me. I am proud that LAT can support MIFI through this project,” adds Julie Wong-Gravend, LAT’s Vice President.

About the Ministry of Immigration, Francization, and Integration

The mission of the Ministry is to select immigrants who meet the needs of Quebec and to promote their francization, their integration and their contribution to the prosperity of Quebec. In carrying out its mission, the Department maintains close ties and works in collaboration with numerous partners. It offers services to a diverse clientele, made up of foreign nationals, immigrants, businesses and host communities.

About LAT Multilingual

LAT Multilingual is a leading translation and marketing firm founded in 1999. LAT provides first-rate services to clients looking to reach new linguistic and cultural audiences. The firm specializes in translation, content adaptation, localization, interpreting, and digital marketing for a wide range of industries.