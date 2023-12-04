MedCerts Opens Doors for More Career Opportunities and a Stronger Workforce Through New Partnership with Altitude Career Skills Institute

ENTERPRISE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altitude Career Skills Institute (ACSI) is the newest Academic Reseller Partner with MedCerts, an online training company specializing in healthcare and IT certification training programs. A subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – a leading provider of online and blended learning programs, MedCerts will work with ACSI to strengthen students’ healthcare skills.

According to recent research, welfare technology in healthcare is expected to increase in the next five to 10 years. Through this partnership, ACSI and MedCerts are readily prepared for that.

“This partnership with ACSI is a wonderful opportunity for both of us and our students,” said MedCerts CEO Craig Sprinkle. “Working together, we aim to provide a path to broader job opportunities and technologically current curriculum to learners.”

The MedCerts programs will be fully funded for ACSI students through non-profits, employers, and/or the Department of Defense COOL (Credentialing Opportunities On-Line) Program. The programs will cover a wide variety of topics for the most in-demand careers in the healthcare industries, making sure students leave training with the proper knowledge of their fields and have enhanced career prospects.

“Providing our students with a well-rounded skill set is our priority,” said Kenneth Danos, VP of Development and Institutional Advancement. “This partnership offers industry credibility, broader job opportunities, and the means to stay technologically current. By embracing MedCerts' holistic approach to education, we can provide our students with a well-rounded skill set that encompasses both technical and soft skills, positioning them for success in their chosen fields.”

A leading healthcare training provider, MedCerts has helped more than 80,000 students earn credentials and start or advance careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. The company has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs, combined with onsite training experiences.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 80,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 500 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About Altitude Career Skills Institute (ACSI)

Altitude Career Skills Institute (ACSI) is on a mission to empower growth-minded professionals by offering immersive, on-demand education and internationally recognized certifications. Our comprehensive range of over 100 courses, spanning software development, leadership, IT, and process and project management, caters to diverse organizational functions while accommodating the busy professional's schedule. Our dedicated faculty is committed to your success, providing ongoing support to help you integrate your new credential into your professional record for hiring or promotion. We employ state-of-the-art technology and educational expertise in crafting our curricula, ensuring an exceptional learning experience. As a veteran-owned and operated organization, we're approved for U.S. Army Credentialing Assistance/COOL and Air Force COOL for select courses, leveraging our staff's experience in leadership, management, and process improvement across various sectors. Founded by military veterans, we are passionate about transforming lives through continuous professional growth and equipping individuals for success in their chosen industries. Elevate yourself in the talent marketplace at Altitude Career Skills Institute.