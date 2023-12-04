Lighthouse Labs to Provide ​​Canadian Workers with In-Demand Cyber Skills Through Cyber Security Bootcamp Powered by Upskill Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lighthouse Labs is announcing the launch of a new program for its Cyber Security Bootcamp powered by Upskill Canada. The program is part of the first wave of partnership agreements that are taking an industry-oriented approach to supporting Canadian workers. These agreements will help thousands of workers find new careers through skills training and job placement in some of the fastest-growing industries in Canada, while also ensuring a dynamic workforce capable of driving innovation and addressing the cyber security sector's evolving challenges.

Canada is facing a shortage of skilled cyber security workers, and a new report from Upskill Canada and Deloitte found that Canada’s cyber sector is growing rapidly, with total employment in the cyber security sector close to 139,000 in 2022, representing a 12.2% increase from the previous year. The intensive and immersive 12-week Cyber Security Bootcamp from Lighthouse Labs will transform passionate and driven working professionals that have at least three years of relevant industry experience into cyber professionals, while also helping organizations foster a more dynamic and inclusive workforce.

“The number of cyber attacks and incidents in Canada has been unprecedented, and as a result, the industry need for skilled cyber security professionals is at an all-time high,” said Jeremy Shaki, CEO of Lighthouse Labs. “Many businesses face challenges recruiting and retaining cyber security workers. The Lighthouse Labs Cyber Security Bootcamp, powered by Upskill Canada, will enable businesses to take advantage of untapped talent, and incentivize professionals to learn the skills needed to transition to a job in cyber security. Through this national talent platform, we’re helping fast-growing companies access the talent they need while creating new pathways for workers to transition into high-demand roles.”

Findings from the Deloitte and Upskill Canada report showed that organizations face challenges recruiting cyber security staff due to the diverse range of responsibilities, educational backgrounds, skills, experience levels, and certifications that professionals in this field possess. While technical skills are critical, it’s essential for cyber security workers to have practical knowledge such as critical thinking, management, and troubleshooting. The Lighthouse Labs Cyber Security Bootcamp, powered by Upskill Canada, is ideally suited to workers who possess this necessary practical knowledge and it will provide the supplemental technical knowledge needed to have a thriving career in cyber security. Topics covered include server administration, network security, threat modelling and analysis, incident response and more. Students will also have access to on-demand mentorship from industry experts in addition to the full support of Lighthouse Labs’ Student Success Coordinators and Career Services team.

Supported by funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s (ISED) Upskilling for Industry Initiative, more than 15,000 Canadian workers will benefit from an innovative approach to skills training. Central to the Upskill Canada initiative is the role of community training providers, who work closely with local and national employers to identify precise suites of skills being sought by industry. Equipping workers with these skills will create new career pathways for Canadians and better position Canadian companies to compete both domestically and internationally.

“We’re so proud to formally launch Upskill Canada with our inaugural class of workers and training service providers. This is a big first step – but it’s only the beginning. We’re looking forward to working with our supporters in government and industry to upskill many more Canadians, so they can transition into high-demand roles in the modern workforce – and help fast-growing companies achieve their full potential,” said Rhonda Barnet, CEO of Palette Skills, which was chosen by ISED to run the Upskill Canada initiative.

For more information, please visit https://paletteskills.org/upskillcanadaprograms.

About Upskill Canada

Upskill Canada is a national talent platform that helps fast-growing companies access the talent they need to compete and succeed globally while creating new career pathways for workers to rapidly transition into high-demand roles. Upskill Canada will target all regions of the country and support Canadian-based employers, with a particular focus on small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It will focus on strengthening key growth sectors, including digital technology, cybersecurity, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and biomanufacturing.

About Lighthouse Labs

Lighthouse Labs is a leading tech education company that empowers individuals to transform their lives through hard work and dedication. With a supportive and collaborative environment, Lighthouse Labs is committed to actively addressing the digital skills gap and ensuring that technological change is an opportunity for all through the support of equity-deserving groups. In its 10th year, the company has equipped over 40,000 students with the competencies, skills and knowledge needed to drive innovation and change, with full-time and part-time programs in cyber security, data science, data analytics, web development and more. Through a human and purpose-driven approach to learning and a team of passionate, expert instructors and mentors, Lighthouse Labs unlocks and nurtures each student’s potential to help launch their bright and prosperous futures. For more information about its programs, please visit www.lighthouselabs.com.