Forum Energy Technologies Announces Appointment of Ms. Leslie Beyer to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced the appointment of Ms. Leslie Beyer to its board of directors. Ms. Beyer will also serve as a member of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee.

Ms. Beyer is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Workforce and Technology Council (EWTC), the global energy technology and services association representing over 650,000 employees in the energy workforce. Before joining the EWTC, Ms. Beyer spent 15 years in Washington, DC serving in the U.S. Senate, U.S. State Department, and White House Executive Office of the President. Ms. Beyer has led collaborative efforts across the energy industry and received numerous awards for her leadership in energy, including the Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs in 2022 and Platts Global Energy Chief Executive of the Year – Trailblazer Finalist in 2022. In addition, she has advocated for the energy services sector, testifying multiple times before Congress.

Mr. Neal Lux, FET’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “I am pleased that Ms. Beyer is joining the FET team as an independent director. She brings a great perspective to our board of directors. In addition to having significant experience partnering with FET’s customers, she has effectively communicated our industry’s contribution to improving living standards around the world. FET will surely benefit from her experience and knowledge.”

Ms. Beyer stated, “I am joining the FET Board of Directors at a critical time in the energy industry’s history. As a high technology manufacturer, FET supports the largest service companies and operators in the industry. I look forward to working together with FET’s board of directors and management to share my expertise in sustainability best practices, and perspectives on the regulatory environment and energy expansion.”

FET (Forum Energy Technologies) is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.