Colorado Credit Union Embraces VR for Employee Training with Aequilibrium and Motive.io

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aequilibrium, a digital consulting and implementation services company, and Motive.io, an industry-leading virtual reality (VR) training platform, partnered with one of the largest credit unions in the state of Colorado, and one of the 25 largest credit unions in the United States, to implement VR employee training. The VR training project will help the credit union address several key objectives: to elevate employee engagement, reduce travel time and costs associated with traditional training, and enhance learning through immersive analytics, a feature unique to VR.

Aequilibrium and Motive.io are at the forefront of a revolution that promises to redefine professional development in financial services. By integrating VR technology into employee training, credit unions can address critical concerns in the industry, such as talent retention and the modernization of skill sets for client-facing roles.

“At Aequilibrium, we believe the key to enriching lives and enhancing experiences for credit union members lies in empowering their staff,” said Adrian Moise, CEO of Aequilibrium. “Our partnership with Motive.io marks a significant milestone in the financial sector's educational evolution. By incorporating cutting-edge VR training, we are not just modernizing learning modalities—we are pioneering a transformation in how credit union teams are equipped with the skills they need to thrive in customer interactions. This is more than an advancement in technology, it's a commitment to crafting remarkable experiences through skilled, engaged, and knowledgeable employees.”

As the project unfolds, Aequilibrium and Motive.io anticipate expanding their reach, engaging with more credit unions, banks, and financial associations across Canada and the U.S., setting a new standard for training in financial services.

"Motive.io is thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Aequilibrium, a leading provider of innovative training solutions, to deliver cutting-edge virtual reality training. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing the way we approach employee training and customer service in the financial industry," says Sara Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of Motive.io.

The partnership between Aequilibrium and Motive.io, to bring VR training to a credit union of this size, is a shining example of how collaborative innovation and advanced technology like VR can enhance employee engagement and learning outcomes to contribute to environmental sustainability and operational efficiency. This alliance will redefine the standards of professional development and set a new benchmark for the financial services industry.

About Aequilibrium

Aequilibrium is a digital consulting and implementation services company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in digital transformation for banks and credit unions. With decades of expertise creating engaging interactive experiences, Aequilibrium helps financial institutions modernize their website and mobile app experiences. Visit aequilibrium.com for more information.

About Motive.io

Motive.io is a leading provider of immersive training solutions that leverage virtual and augmented reality technologies. The Motive XR Management System (XMS) is a secure, robust, enterprise-grade platform that enables organizations to create, manage, and deploy realistic and interactive simulations for training and education. Motive.io’s innovative approach to training has been adopted by companies in various industries, including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.