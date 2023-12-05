Squishmallows-Themed Apparel and Accessories Collection Debuts at H&M

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jazwares, the maker of the popular Squishmallows brand, is collaborating with global fashion brand H&M to launch a vibrant apparel and accessories collection inspired by the plush sensation. Available online on December 7 and in stores globally on December 21, this is the first collaboration between H&M and pop culture phenomenon Squishmallows, as Jazwares continues to build on the #1 plush property’s status as a preeminent global lifestyle brand.

Inspired by the incredible signature plush softness along with several iconic Squishmallows, the 42-piece collection for kids and tweens features an expansive line list of apparel and accessories, including slippers, pajamas, t-shirts, dresses, ear muffs, hoodies, and more. Each fashion-forward item incorporates the unique personalities of the lovable, huggable Squishmallows making the collection just as cuddle-craving as the toys themselves. Special to the H&M collection is ‘Rodry’, a yellow bearded dragon Squishmallows plush sporting a new look.

“Partnering with H&M, a global force in fashion, allows us to authentically translate the world of Squishmallows into stylish apparel and accessories we know consumers will love,” said Sam Ferguson, Senior Vice President of Licensing, Jazwares. “We are steadfast in our vision to expand Squishmallows into a full 360-degree lifestyle brand and are eager for fans to add this epic collection to their wardrobes.”

Over the last year, Jazwares has been focused on evolving Squishmallows as a lifestyle brand with world-class partners across fashion, gaming, and many lifestyle categories, adding to its illustrious portfolio of more than 70 best-in-class licensees.

"Squishmallows is loved by many kids around the world, and we are so excited to be offering a unique collection to all Squishmallows fans,” says Sofia Löfstedt Head of Creative and Design H&M Kids.

