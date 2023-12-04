Hoffmann Green Signs a Partnership With CRBPE, a Ready-mix Concrete Specialist Based in Eastern France

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a commercial partnership with CRBPE (Conception Réalisation Béton Prêt à l'Emploi), which manufactures and delivers a wide range of ready-mixed concrete products for professionals and private customers in the Aube department (10) and neighbouring departments (21, 51, 77 and 89).

This agreement, which runs until the end of 2027, involves supplying Hoffmann Green Cement's clinker-free cements to CRBPE's 4 concrete plants. This partnership is in line with CRBPE's commitment to accompany its customers on the road to sustainable and carbon-free construction.

This is Hoffmann Green Cement's second collaboration with a player in Eastern France, reinforcing the company's territorial coverage in this area.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This new commercial partnership with CRBPE, a family-owned company that shares our ambitions to decarbonize the construction sector, strengthens our position in the ready-mix concrete market. It is also a fantastic opportunity to increase our presence in the eastern area of France and expand our territorial coverage."

Dominique Legras, President of CRBPE, and Alexandre Legras, CEO, explain: "The signing of this partnership with Hoffmann Green testifies to CRBPE's commitment to the environment and its culture of innovation. Thanks to this partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement and the use of its clinker-free cement, we will be able to offer the very best in carbon-free solutions to our customers in Eastern France."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

ABOUT CRBPE

CRBPE manufactures and delivers NF-compliant ready-mix concrete for professionals and private customers in Aube (10) and neighbouring departments. (21, 51, 77 and 89)

Our company has been building on its know-how and expertise since 2009 in the field of ready-mix concrete, as well as in the various services surrounding it (pumping, unloading mats, fluid screeds, stationary pumps, etc.).

For more information: http://www.crbpe.fr/