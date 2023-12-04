Peugeot Motocycles Chooses Forsee Power Portable Batteries for New e-streetzone Scooter

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that it was chosen by Peugeot Motocycles to power their new e-Streetzone urban scooter.

The vehicle integrates up to two portable FORSEE GO 1.6 batteries to reach 110km autonomy.

This partnership with Peugeot Motocycles strengthens the position of Forsee Power, already the European leader in the global LEV market

Forsee Power is a key European player in the global light mobility market. The Group is a core member of the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC), whose mission is to promote the widespread use of motorcycles and light electric vehicles and encourage a more sustainable management of the battery life cycle.

Forsee Power has already equipped more than 130,000 vehicles, offering a wide range of portable and on-board battery systems. With industrial and after-sales capabilities in Europe and Asia – and soon in the US – the Group partners with major OEMs in the light mobility sector, to electrify two, three and light four wheelers.

This new contract with Peugeot Motocycles reinforces the Group’s position in Europe. The light electric vehicle manufacturer has been a leading player for over 100 years and specializes in two and three wheelers.

e-Streetzone has been unveiled in Milan last year at the occasion of EICMA, the international light vehicles event. e-Streetzone is the electric version of the thermal engine equivalent of the same name that is very popular among young generations for urban use. A cargo version will also be offered for professional use.

The scooter will be available in two versions, integrating one or two FORSEE GO 1.6 batteries to reach up to 110km autonomy. The batteries are located under the passenger seat, allowing enough space to store a helmet when only one battery is included. FORSEE GO 1.6 are swappable batteries that can be easily removed from the scooter to be charged on a standard wall socket.

GO 1.6: a scalable portable and compact battery system

Forsee Power has developed the GO 1.6 48 V portable solution in two versions: GO 1.6 Energy and GO 1.6 Power. The Energy version is an affordable solution that delivers sufficient power and range for urban mobility applications such as 50cc equivalents. The Power version has been developed to meet recurrent demands from manufacturers that want to offer a speed range of more than 50 kph so users can access faster roads.

For even higher autonomy, GO 1.6 batteries can be connected in parallel using the Forsee Power Switching Box. Lightweight, these solutions are extractible making them easily transportable to be charged anywhere on a 220V power socket. The ability to combine up to 3 batteries gives high flexibility to the user to ensure high autonomy, anytime.

“We are proud to count Peugeot Motocycles as a new customer. E-Street Zone is a perfect application for our GO 1.6 battery that was designed to allow easy urban use. The ability to place two batteries in the scooter enables flexible autonomy hence great availability of the vehicle which is key for users in the transition to zero emission mobility” explains Frederik Baudrier, Director of the Light Electric Vehicle business at Forsee Power.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 130,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power’s batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 700 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower