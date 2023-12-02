St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Raises $15 Million for Childhood Cancer, Estimated $43 Million Boost to Memphis Businesses

Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by Juice Plus+ on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. More than 20,000 participants representing all 50 states and 75 countries, including more than 1,350 patient families are participating in the event. Since its inception, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $123 million for the life-saving mission of St. Jude. (Photo credit: ALSAC Photography)

Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by Juice Plus+ on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. More than 20,000 participants representing all 50 states and 75 countries, including more than 1,350 patient families are participating in the event. Since its inception, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $123 million for the life-saving mission of St. Jude. (Photo credit: ALSAC Photography)

Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by Juice Plus+ on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. More than 20,000 participants representing all 50 states and 75 countries, including more than 1,350 patient families are participating in the event. Since its inception, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $123 million for the life-saving mission of St. Jude. (Photo credit: ALSAC Photography)

Full marathoner Sadie Smith of Kirkwood, MO finished with a winning time of 2:56:44. Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by Juice Plus+ on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. More than 20,000 participants representing all 50 states and 75 countries, including more than 1,350 patient families are participating in the event. Since its inception, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $123 million for the life-saving mission of St. Jude. (Photo credit: ALSAC Photography)

Full marathoner Jordan English of Kansas City, MO finished with a winning time of 2:30:21. Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by Juice Plus+ on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. More than 20,000 participants representing all 50 states and 75 countries, including more than 1,350 patient families are participating in the event. Since its inception, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $123 million for the life-saving mission of St. Jude. (Photo credit: ALSAC Photography)

Full marathoner Jordan English of Kansas City, MO finished with a winning time of 2:30:21. Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by Juice Plus+ on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. More than 20,000 participants representing all 50 states and 75 countries, including more than 1,350 patient families are participating in the event. Since its inception, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $123 million for the life-saving mission of St. Jude. (Photo credit: ALSAC Photography)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend®, presented by Juice Plus+® was a resounding success for both St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and the city of Memphis. More than 20,000 athletes crossed the finish line in service of this year’s event theme, “Bring Your Passion to Our Mission,” helping to advance the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Thanks to dedicated supporters and the Memphis community, the 22nd annual event and largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude reached an all-time fundraising record of $15 million, bringing the lifetime total raised to more than $138 million. Memphis also benefited from the event, which is estimated to deliver a $43 million economic impact for the local retail, transportation and hospitality industries.

“This weekend, more than 20,000 runners representing all 50 states and over 75 countries and nearly 4,000 volunteers made a meaningful difference for kids everywhere by coming together to help St. Jude continue accelerating the course of research and treatment for childhood cancer worldwide,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This event proves that it is about far more than crossing a finish line – it’s about giving kids a chance to live their best lives and celebrate every moment. We are so grateful to every St. Jude Hero, volunteer, supporter and donor who fundraises to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.”

By taking part in St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, participants and volunteers help kids like St. Jude cancer survivor Tyler who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and began treatment at St. Jude in 2013. He was one of 1,350 patient families participating in the event, a record number this year. Today, Tyler is a healthy 17-year-old running and fundraising for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend to support other St. Jude kids and families. “I want to show the other patients of St Jude that they can do it,” Tyler said. Today, Tyler crossed the finish line of his first marathon in four hours 18 minutes and 38 seconds.

Top finishers for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend 2023

Full marathoners Jordan English of Kansas City, MO, and Sadie Smith of Kirkwood, MO, were the top male and female finishers of this year's St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend with winning times of 2:30:21 and 2:56:44, respectively. Robert Reidelberger of Maryville, IL won the wheelchair division with a time of 5:16:22.

The top male half-marathoner, Kenny Guy of Felton, DE, finished with a time of 1:08:51, and top female half-marathoner, Amanda Nunan of Memphis, TN, finished with a time of 1:24:31.

Shaun Garrett of Arvada, CO crossed the 10K finish line first with a time of 38:10. Brittany Humphreys of Germantown, TN finished the 10K with a time of 40:04. Thomas Dickinson of Germantown, TN and Meriel Rowland of Memphis, TN were the top male and female finishers of the 5K with winning times of 17:38 and 18:52 respectively.

To help make strides toward a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, donate at stjude.org/marathon.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.