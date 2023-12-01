Lifepoint Health and Ascension Saint Thomas Partner to Advance Healthcare for Middle Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifepoint Health and Ascension Saint Thomas have formed a joint venture to expand access to high quality care and services in Northern Middle Tennessee.

As part of the joint venture, the organizations will jointly own Highpoint Health System, a regional health system owned by Lifepoint Health that includes Sumner Regional Medical Center and Sumner Station in Gallatin, Trousdale Medical Center in Hartsville, Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage and more than 15 affiliated clinics and sites of care. This partnership brings together the organizations’ clinical excellence, best practices and talented caregivers to collaborate in new ways that improve access to clinical programs and specialty care for patients and communities.

"Today is an exciting day for our company and for our communities in Middle Tennessee,” said David Dill, chairman and chief executive officer, Lifepoint Health. “We have long respected Ascension Saint Thomas for its commitment to excellent quality, innovation, and partnership in improving the lives of patients. By working together, we can do even more to advance the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors here.”

This new collaboration is the second joint venture partnership for the two health systems, as Lifepoint Health and Ascension Saint Thomas also jointly own Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville.

“Lifepoint is a strong and trusted partner, and we share a commitment of making communities healthier,” said Fahad Tahir, president and chief executive officer, Ascension Saint Thomas. “The positive impact we can make together to build and expand our clinical programs will have a multiplying effect for the health of our region and the communities we serve.”

The hospitals and sites of care included in the joint venture will be co-branded with Ascension Saint Thomas and will be majority-owned and operated by Lifepoint Health. Each hospital’s current leadership team remains in place and no significant changes are anticipated for employees. Moving forward, the Highpoint hospitals will adopt the names of Highpoint Health – Sumner, Highpoint Health – Trousdale, and Highpoint Health – Riverview.

“We are proud of all we have accomplished here in Gallatin and beyond, and we know we can do even more by working with an outstanding partner like Ascension Saint Thomas,” said Rod Harkleroad, market president of Highpoint Health and chief executive officer, Highpoint Health – Sumner. “We are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves together to tackle some of the most pressing healthcare issues we face in this region, including growing our specialist base and services.”

About Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities, and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of making communities healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 60 community hospital campuses, more than 60 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 250 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. Through its innovation strategy, Lifepoint Forward, the company is developing meaningful solutions to enhance quality, increase access to care, and improve value across the Lifepoint footprint and communities across the country. For more information about the company, visit www.LifepointHealth.net.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a leading health care system with a 125-year history of providing care to the community, and is the only faith-based, non profit health system in Middle Tennessee. Today, the health system offers a highly comprehensive system of care, with more than 250 sites of care that cover a 45-county area in Tennessee consisting of 13 hospitals and a network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and specialty facilities. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas and its partner organizations employ more than 10,700 dedicated associates who care for millions of patients each year. Ascension Saint Thomas is part of Ascension, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare organizations committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension includes approximately 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving communities in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org.