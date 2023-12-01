Pandion Optimization Alliance Announces Strategic Acquisition of Vantage GPO Entities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. & MEADVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move to grow its presence in the Group Purchasing industry, Pandion Optimization Alliance has announced the acquisition of Vantage Purchasing Partners, LLC and Vantage Health Group’s GPO-related assets (“Vantage GPO”), a branch of the enterprise Vantage Healthcare Network. This acquisition marks another significant step in Pandion's growth trajectory and its ongoing mission of relentlessly pursing value by providing elevated access to products and services that harness the collective power of our customers.

Group purchasing members from Vantage GPO represent entities with over 2,500 locations across 37 states and have been instrumental in the Premier Inc. network since 1995. This asset acquisition enhances Pandion's reach and expands its service offerings to a diverse membership base that includes sectors like acute and non-acute healthcare, long term healthcare, behavioral health, rehabilitation centers, and educational institutions, among others.

"This acquisition represents over $390 million in estimated purchasing volume and aligns seamlessly with Pandion's vision of providing a multi-billion dollar marketplace that democratizes access in order to amplify buying power and savings to our customers," stated Travis Heider, President & CEO of Pandion. "We’re thrilled with the way this deal came together and believe it’s a win-win for both companies."

This acquisition represents the third GPO acquisition in each of the last three years by Pandion. Pandion’s strategic plan is to see 3X growth through both annual double digit organic growth and additional in-organic growth through merger and acquisition activity. Their total annual purchasing volume will be approximately $1.8 billion with this acquisition.

"While Vantage will continue to excel in their other healthcare business service lines, their Group Purchasing branch is now an integral part of the Pandion family," added Heider. "We look forward to referring business opportunities to Vantage that fit their remaining service line offerings and geographic footprint. We think this deal really plays well to both our companies’ strengths."

About Pandion Optimization Alliance

Pandion Optimization Alliance brings together over 30,000 customers and facilities across all 50 states to leverage their group purchasing power for maximum cost savings, enhanced operational efficiencies, and shared knowledge and experience. Pandion is a certified sponsor of healthcare purchasing giant, Premier, Inc.