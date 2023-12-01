Flexiv Scores Sustainable Development Goals

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexiv, a global leader in adaptive robotics, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Integral to the sustainability goals is the implementation of sustainable manufacturing. Defined as manufacturing products using processes that minimize negative environmental impacts through innovative solutions, adaptive robots can play a crucial role in improving today’s production lines.

Flexiv has worked to harmonize its integral production processes with the SDGs and, where possible, optimized robotic installations to meet the core tenets of the sustainable development goals.

Although we can’t meet all the goals, we are doing our utmost to implement:

Zero Hunger

We've partnered with leading agro-processing firms to develop automation solutions that streamline food production and increase food quality, safety, and consistency. By employing techniques that focus on reducing human intervention, our robots play a pivotal role in minimizing sources of potential contamination.

Good Health and Well-being

Flexiv is pioneering the use of robotics in physiotherapy and healthcare. With our medical version of the Rizon 4 adaptive robot in development, we are creating medical applications that will democratize access to healthcare and enable teleoperated medical procedures to be completed from anywhere in the world.

Gender Equality

We take pride in hiring the best staff in the world, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or country of origin. What’s more, we actively support any staff member who wishes to upskill their technical skills through internal training, with a special focus on empowering women.

Decent Work and Economic Growth

It’s no secret that adaptive robots can automate most manual labor jobs. By automating repetitive, dangerous, and dull tasks, employers can redeploy staff members to positions requiring human judgment and oversight. Due to the inherent efficiency of adaptive robotic solutions, production tasks can be completed with fewer resources, leading to improved and sustainable economic growth.

Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Flexiv is continually developing new innovative solutions to challenges across every industry. From fruit picking to weld polishing, we stand at the forefront of what is technologically possible. Designed to be modular and reliable, in the unlikely event that a Flexiv automation solution malfunctions, it can be quickly and easily repaired.

Responsible Consumption and Production

Our dedication to sustainability is deeply ingrained in our green manufacturing practices. Flexiv’s own factory prominently utilizes our adaptive robots, as they are the most effective way to ensure a sustainable production environment. Due to the efficiency and capability of our human-sized adaptive robots, they are commonly used by our customers as a replacement for the larger, less efficient robots typically used for sanding and polishing tasks. This shift towards smaller, more flexible robots not only fosters significant energy savings but also elevates output quality and consistency, thereby reducing wastage. Our commitment to sustainable production extends to the recyclable materials we construct our robots from, and we are fully committed to the circular economy.

“We don’t just make robots; it’s never been about just selling a product.” Said Shiquan Wang, CEO of Flexiv. “As a company, we fully support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and actively realize them wherever possible. It’s a process, though, and we believe that we are only at the start of a long path that will ultimately see adaptive technology lend a helping hand in achieving the global vision encapsulated in the SDGs.”

Flexiv extends its gratitude to all partners and customers for their support in achieving these goals. We couldn’t have done it without you, and we look forward to working with you to make the world more sustainable.

To learn more about the Sustainable Development Goals, please visit: https://sdgs.un.org/goals. For more information about Flexiv and our sustainability initiatives, please contact noah.barker@flexiv.com or visit: www.flexiv.com.

About Flexiv

Flexiv is a world-leading general-purpose robotics company dedicated to developing and manufacturing adaptive robots. With expertise in integrating industrial-grade force control, computer vision, and AI technologies, Flexiv collaborates with its partner network to deliver advanced turn-key automation solutions that enhance efficiency while reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Founded in 2016, Flexiv has established offices in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, Beijing, Taiwan, and Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.flexiv.com/.