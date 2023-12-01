International Sustainable Forestry Coalition Welcomes New Member, Sumitomo Forestry

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In September 2023, an international group of leading sustainable forestry companies launched the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) to support an increased contribution of the forestry sector to the transition to a sustainable society.

Today the ISFC is delighted to announce that Sumitomo Forestry has joined the coalition.

Sumitomo Forestry, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a globally respected forestry sector leader with a long and honourable history. The Company’s history dates back to the seventeenth century when the Sumitomo family opened a copper mine in the Southern part of Japan and sourced timber for fuel and construction as well. Now, the company operates across the forestry value chain from forestry management, to wood processing, trading, wooden construction and biomass power generation. The firm is pursuing a long-term vision for the role of the forestry sector in the decarbonized society.

Sumitomo Forestry manages sustainable working forests in Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea. It produces sustainable fibre-based building products and operates wooden construction businesses worldwide.

Convening Chair of the ISFC, Dr. David Brand said, “Sumitomo Forestry brings to the group a wealth of experience and is completely aligned around our principles as we all seek to support the transition to a circular bio-economy and sustainable land use systems that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation and the conservation of nature.”

President of Sumitomo Forestry Mr. Toshiro Mitsuyoshi said, “accelerating sustainable forestry and promoting wood products and wooden construction play a critical role in the decarbonization transition. By joining the ISFC, we can collectively contribute to seeing the value of sustainable forestry practices and wood products be recognized and this view prevails. We look forward to working with the members of the ISFC towards creating the decarbonized society and beyond.”