Two Seasoned Women Advisors Seeking a Client-Centric and Servant Leader Culture that Champions Women in Leadership join SAGE Private Wealth Group

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAGE Private Wealth Group, a registered investment advisory firm, is delighted to announce the addition of accomplished women leaders to its growing team. Kristi Wano and Christina Castrejon join SAGE PWG as Senior Vice Presidents -Senior Wealth Advisors. Wano and Castrejon serve as role models, actively contributing to initiatives that empower women in an industry known for lacking diversity.

Kristi Wano is a veteran advisor having previously served as a VP Senior Wealth Advisor with Calamos and as Director and Private Wealth Advisor at BMO Private Bank, where she managed client relationships exceeding $400 million. Wano is renowned for her commitment to advising clients in solving complex problems and achieving long-term wealth objectives. She also dedicates her time as a board member of the local chapter of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), as well as the Waubonsee Community College Foundation. “I chose SAGE PWG after months of due diligence to identify an organization with a culture that is both client-centric and provides opportunities for women advisors to continue growing and pioneering in their careers,” said Wano about her decision.

Christina Castrejon CFP®, also a former VP Senior Wealth Advisor at Calamos, was recognized in InvestmentNews' 2017 40 Under 40. Castrejon's accomplishments stem from her leadership, contributions to the financial advisory industry and a commitment to empowerment. She co-led a "Women & Wealth" initiative, advocating for women's financial education. Castrejon was also a contributing writer for Chicago Woman magazine, actively promoting financial literacy. Her dedication extends to the Chicago Chapter of Step Up, empowering girls in under-resourced communities, and as a mentor for the CFP Board's WIN-to-WIN program. “We believe deeply that our clients always deserve our absolute best. Therefore, we need the tools and resources to keep up with our clients’ evolving needs – SAGE PWG provides those resources while also providing a pathway for our professional growth,” said Castrejon.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristi and Christina to our team. Their extensive experience, leadership and commitment to client success align perfectly with our core values & culture. We have always been committed to championing women in our industry recognizing and valuing their unique strengths and insights," said Khaled A. Taha, Managing Partner of SAGE PWG.

About SAGE Private Wealth Group:

Working with clients nationwide to grow and preserve their investment legacy, SAGE is committed to making an amplified impact in the lives of their team, clients, and the community. They embody the ethos of “Doing well while doing good” through their SAGE PWG Foundation, supporting women and children through education and access to capital.

Learn more at www.SAGEprivatewealth.com and www.SAGEpwgfoundation.org