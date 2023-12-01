KuCoin Ventures Announces Partnership with TON Foundation, Provides Grant to Support TON Ecosystem

KuCoin Ventures, the leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange, announced its partnership with the TON Foundation. As part of this partnership, KuCoin Ventures will provide a considerable grant to support the growth and expansion of the TON ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

KuCoin Ventures, the leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange, announced its partnership with the TON Foundation. As part of this partnership, KuCoin Ventures will provide a considerable grant to support the growth and expansion of the TON ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KuCoin Ventures, the leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange, announced its partnership with the TON Foundation. As part of this partnership, KuCoin Ventures will provide a considerable grant to support the growth and expansion of the TON ecosystem.

By partnering with the TON Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and promoting the TON ecosystem, KuCoin Ventures aims to blaze a trail for the future of collaboration between exchanges and public chains.

KuCoin Ventures' fiduciary and conciliatory support will be allocated to five TON-based mini-apps focusing on payments or GameFi that push the boundaries of what's possible in Web3. The grants will empower various ongoing initiatives within the TON ecosystem, like the Future3 Campus and the TON Bootcamp, by funding innovative projects, research and development efforts, community-building activities, and marketing initiatives to raise awareness about the TON blockchain.

"Today's partnership with KuCoin Ventures is an acceleration point in the momentum of mini-app development on The Open Network," said Ian W., Accelerator Head at TON Foundation. "With powerful programs like the Future3 Campus Bootcamp and this support from KuCoin Ventures, we're fueling real-world blockchain solutions in payments and gaming within the TON ecosystem. TON Foundation is celebrating as industry-leading companies solidify their commitment to the next generation of mini-app developers on TON. KuCoin Ventures' efforts perfectly align with TON's vision of a more accessible and decentralized digital future for everyone."

"We are thrilled to partner with the TON Foundation to support the growth and development of the TON ecosystem," said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. "We believe that the TON blockchain has immense potential to revolutionize the blockchain industry, and we are committed to contributing to its success. This strategic alliance aligns with our mission of promoting further development of the crypto and blockchain industry through tighter cooperation. We believe this signifies a fresh synergy between exchanges and the blockchain landscape, and we aspire that this joint effort will serve as a motivating example, spurring further similar ventures.”

Read more on KuCoin blog.

About KuCoin:

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/

About The Open Network:

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at https://ton.org.